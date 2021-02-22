Tractor-trailer fire closes one lane of I-74

A fire in the cab of a tractor-trailer forced one lane to close on Interstate 74 near the Interstate 40 interchange Monday around 1 p.m.
Police officers said that one westbound lane of I-74 was closed, and it was not clear how long the closure would last.
The lane was closed between Ridgewood Road and the spot where the westbound ramp of I-74 merges onto I-40 west.
Wes Young
