Tractor-trailer fire closes one lane of I-74
Tractor-trailer fire closes one lane of I-74

A fire in the cab of a tractor-trailer forced one lane to close on Interstate 74 near the Interstate 40 interchange Monday around 1 p.m.

Police officers said that one westbound lane of I-74 was closed, and it was not clear how long the closure would last.

The lane was closed between Ridgewood Road and the spot where the westbound ramp of I-74 merges onto I-40 west.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

