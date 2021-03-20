Tractor-trailer incident that pulled down utility poles on Reynolda Road Friday was seen by several drivers. They share what they saw.

Alveria Ali of Winston-Salem saw a tractor-trailer strike low-hanging power lines on Reynolda Road Friday, causing nine utility poles to fall in a chain reaction.
"I got a bird's-eye view and a front-row seat of everything that happened," Ali said Saturday. "I saw a wave of power lines come swooping down. I'm still trying to process what happened."
Henry York of Burlington was driving a tractor-trailer south in the left lane on Reynolda Road near Wake Forest Road and didn't see the low fiber optics line and guide wire hanging from a utility pole, according to the Winston-Salem Police report of the incident.
The tractor-trailer struck the lines about 10:45 a.m., which caused a utility pole to break in half and topple onto the road, the report said. That caused a chain reaction of eight other utility poles with their power lines to break in half on the east side of Reynolda Road.
Ali was driving her 2017 Hyundai passenger car in the road's right lane when the collision happened, she said. Her vehicle was damaged by a pole, the report said.
Six vehicles traveling north on Reynolda Road toward Silas Creek Parkway also were damaged by falling poles and power lines, the report said. No injuries were reported.
After the tractor-tractor hit the power lines, Ali saw a section of a utility pole and power lines strike her car in multiple places, Ali said. She also smelled something like rubber burning.
Ali initially thought that an active power line was on top of her vehicle or that she ran over a power line, she said. Ali and other drivers had to remain in their vehicles until Duke Energy Corp. shut off power in the area.
"Somebody up in heaven must really love me for me to walk away (unhurt)," Ali said.
York was terrified when power lines struck the front of his truck, cracked a window and caused sparks, he said Friday.
Reached by phone Saturday, York initially said he was busy and asked a Journal reporter to call him back later on Saturday. York then couldn't be reached for comment.
The incident caused $17,500 in estimated damage to the eight vehicles involved in Friday's event, the report said. Duke Energy Corp. sustained $100,000 in estimated damage to its utility poles and power lines, according to the report.
At the height of the outages, 573 Duke Energy customers in the area of Reynolda Road and Silas Creek Parkway lost power. Crews restored power by early Saturday morning, a company spokeswoman said.
The road reopened by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Teddrick Dubose of Winston-Salem was driving a 2005 Dodge van north on Reynolda Road when the incident happened.
Dubose said he maneuvered his vehicle to avoid hitting a utility pole.
"I was in fear of my life," Dubose said. "I feel emotionally distressed."
Melvin Armstrong of Winston-Salem was driving a 2010 Honda passenger car when power lines hit and shook his vehicle, he said.
"It put me in a place that I didn't want to be," Armstrong said. "I was just traumatized by it. I guess it will wear off."
The utility poles that fell in the chain reaction landed in front of many vehicles involved in the event, Armstrong said.
"Somebody must have known Jesus out there," Armstrong said. "I'm just glad I was not hurt, and nobody was hurt."
No charges have been filed.
336-727-7299