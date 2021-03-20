Tractor-trailer incident that pulled down utility poles on Reynolda Road Friday was seen by several drivers. They share what they saw.

Alveria Ali of Winston-Salem saw a tractor-trailer strike low-hanging power lines on Reynolda Road Friday, causing nine utility poles to fall in a chain reaction.

"I got a bird's-eye view and a front-row seat of everything that happened," Ali said Saturday. "I saw a wave of power lines come swooping down. I'm still trying to process what happened."

Henry York of Burlington was driving a tractor-trailer south in the left lane on Reynolda Road near Wake Forest Road and didn't see the low fiber optics line and guide wire hanging from a utility pole, according to the Winston-Salem Police report of the incident.

The tractor-trailer struck the lines about 10:45 a.m., which caused a utility pole to break in half and topple onto the road, the report said. That caused a chain reaction of eight other utility poles with their power lines to break in half on the east side of Reynolda Road.

Ali was driving her 2017 Hyundai passenger car in the road's right lane when the collision happened, she said. Her vehicle was damaged by a pole, the report said.

Six vehicles traveling north on Reynolda Road toward Silas Creek Parkway also were damaged by falling poles and power lines, the report said. No injuries were reported.