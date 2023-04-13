A tractor-trailer and a minivan have collided on Robinhood Road on Thursday, leaving the rig down an embankment with its trailer sticking into the air at a 45-degree angle.

A Winston-Salem police officer said the wreck was a result of “a bad driving decision."

The wreck occurred about 11:50 a.m. on Robinhood west of the Silas Creek Parkway interchange and has the westbound lanes of Robinhood closed near the LifeStorage business, approximately across from the Clovelly Road intersection. Police say the westbound lanes will likely be closed several hours.

The truck and the minivan were traveling west on Robinhood. Police say the driver of the minivan, Dexter Lee Pierce of Winston-Salem, tried to make a U-turn in front of the truck, which was driven by Ceasar Garcia Molina of Asheboro, Winston-Salem police said. The truck hit the van, then went off the road and down an embankment.

Pierce was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening.

Molina was still at the scene of the wreck.

Story will be updated.