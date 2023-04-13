A tractor-trailer and a minivan have collided on Robinhood Road, leaving the rig down an embankment with its trailer sticking into the air at a 45-degree angle.

A Winston-Salem police officer said the wreck was a result of “a bad driving decision,” but provided no other details about what happened or whether anyone was injured.

The wreck occurred on Robinhood Road west of the Silas Creek Parkway interchange and has the westbound lanes of Robinhood closed near the LifeStorage business, approximately across from the Clovelly Road intersection.

Westbound drivers on Robinhood are being directed onto Whitaker Ridge Drive.

Story will be updated.