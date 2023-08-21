A tractor-trailer rig wrecked Monday afternoon in the curve leading from Interstate 74 west to Interstate 40 westbound, spilling a load of animal feed and causing traffic backups nearby.

The driver was shaken but not seriously injured in the wreck around 4 p.m.

With both lanes of I-74 westbound closed in the curve, authorities diverted traffic onto eastbound I-40, causing traffic delays as rush hour approached.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department and Winston-Salem police responded, with the N.C. Highway Patrol taking over the investigation.

Driver Glenn Johnson of Glenn Johnson Trucking, based in Roaring River, said the truck was carrying a load of cotton seed, which is used as an animal feed.

It was not clear how long the cleanup would take.