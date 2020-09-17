Traditional cigarette sales slump as discount brands gain customers during pandemic

Traditional cigarette manufacturers have raised prices two to three times a year in recent years, most recently on June 21.

Herzog said it is "the first time in recent history" that Reynolds announced first. Typically, Philip Morris USA announces a price hike and Reynolds and ITG Brands LLC respond.

Nielsen reported Altria’s volumes were down 2.1% for the latest report, while Reynolds was down 3.1% and ITG down 2.5%.

Philip Morris’ market share was at 52.8%, with top-selling Marlboro at 46.4%.

Reynolds was at 34.2%, with No. 2 Newport at 14.1%, No. 3 Camel at 6.1%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 6.1% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 3.8%.

ITG was listed at 7.2%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, was at 1.9%.

Some anti-smoking industry analysts said they believe Philip Morris USA was stirred to conduct a quicker-than-normal price increase with electronic cigarettes facing heightened societal and regulatory scrutiny.

However, some anti-tobacco advocates consider each per-pack hike as an increasing disincentive for buying traditional cigarettes, particularly among low- to moderate-income individuals.