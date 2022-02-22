Traffic advisory: Overturned tractor trailer closes U.S. Highway 52 this morning in both directions

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013.