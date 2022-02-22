 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisory: Overturned tractor trailer closes U.S. Highway 52 this morning in both directions
alert top story breaking

Traffic advisory: Overturned tractor trailer closes U.S. Highway 52 this morning in both directions

Authorities are alerting motorists that U.S. Highway 52 is closed in both directions this morning from north of Main Street and south of East Clemmonsville Road because of an overturned tractor trailer.

Traffic is being detoured, transportation officials said in a news release.

Winston-Salem police are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

