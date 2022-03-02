 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic advisory: Section of Buchannan Street closed this morning for utility repairs
Traffic advisory: Section of Buchannan Street closed this morning for utility repairs

Utility work ahead
Courtesy of city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — The 3100 block of Buchannan Street between the Brewer Road and Beth Avenue will be closed to all traffic most of Wednesday morning while Duke Energy repairs a pole and a down transformer, Winston-Salem police announced in a news release.

The pole was damaged as a result of a traffic accident. Drivers are advised to expect delays when traveling in this area and are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

