Traffic advisory: Section of Buchannan Street closed this morning for utility repairs

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — The 3100 block of Buchannan Street between the Brewer Road and Beth Avenue will be closed to all traffic most of Wednesday morning while Duke Energy repairs a pole and a down transformer, Winston-Salem police announced in a news release.
The pole was damaged as a result of a traffic accident. Drivers are advised to expect delays when traveling in this area and are encouraged to choose an alternate route.
