Traffic advisory: Water main break overnight closes intersection in Winston-Salem

orange and white barrels intentionally blurred in distance

WINSTON-SALEM — A water main break overnight closed the intersection of South Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street as crews began repairs.

The Food Lion parking lot and other businesses near this intersection can still be accessed by approaching the intersection from the east on Hawthorne Road, according to a news release from the city.
 
Police were on the scene because a large amount of water was covering the road, making for hazardous road conditions.
