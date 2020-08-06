A traffic-control worker on a utilities project died Thursday after he was struck by an SUV in the 5200 block of Old Walkertown Road, authorities said.
The incident happened at 1:35 p.m. when Austin Reid Arrington, 23, of Terrence Knoll Road in Belews Creek was working traffic control in the westbound lanes of Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem police said.
At the time, crews were doing utility work in the area, police said.
Arrington was holding a stop/slow sign, signalling for the driver of a 2002 Mazda Tribute to stop, police said. Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 32, of Summit Street in Walnut Cove was driving the SUV but for unknown reasons did not stop, police said.
Arrington sustained serious injuries and taken to a local hospital where he died.
Officers closed the 5200 block of Old Walkertown Road for about four hours after the incident.
The investigation of the case is continuing, police said.
Arriington's death was the city's 12th motor-vehicle fatality this year, as compared with 10 fatalities during the same period in 2019, police said.
