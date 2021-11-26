Traffic crash brings down power lines, closes portion of Old Belews Creek Road

A traffic crash brought down a number of power lines and closed a portion of Old Belews Creek Road, Winston-Salem Police said late Friday.

Old Belews Creek Road between Beeson Dairy Road and Alvarado Street was closed to traffic, police said at 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Officers were investigating a crash in the area that caused numerous power lines and poles to come down. Duke Energy was assessing damage and preparing to begin repairs.

Police said the section of Old Belews Creek Road was expected to be shut down at least through the night and likely into the Saturday morning while repairs were being made.

Motorists are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, or if unfamiliar with the area, utilize GPS to navigate around the closure, police said.

No further information was immediately available.