Traffic crash forces police to close a section of westbound Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem
Traffic crash forces police to close a section of westbound Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed a section of westbound Salem Parkway Thursday night because of a single-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The highway is closed between Silas Creek Parkway and the highway's interchange with Interstate 40 West, police said.

Police are urging drivers to exercise caution and use an alternate route if they are traveling in the area.

No further details about the traffic crash were immediately available.

