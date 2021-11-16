 Skip to main content
Traffic lights are out on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Traffic lights are out on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police are encouraging drivers to use caution as they make their way along University Parkway during rush hour Tuesday afternoon. 

The power is out and traffic lights are not working from Patterson Avenue to Hanes Mill Road.

It's unknown what caused the outage, police said. Duke Energy Corp. has been notified.

"There is no estimated time for the power to these lights being restored," police said in a statement.

Motorists should treat these intersections on the affected section of University Parkway as four-way stops, police said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there was 892 outages among Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County, including 886 outages in the U.S. 52 corridor near University Parkway, the company said on its website.

Winston-Salem police is asking for the public assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information regarding this outage can call Winston-Salem police with 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

