Motorists on Interstate 74 on the southeast side of Winston-Salem will experience a traffic shift starting July 12, when the state puts eastbound I-74 traffic onto a temporary detour between Ridgewood and Union Cross roads.

The shift will take place at the southern end of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway currently under construction around the eastern and northern sides of Winston-Salem.

State officials said the contractor, Flatiron Construction Corp., will carry out the lane shift so that work can proceed on the construction of a new bridge and travel lanes connecting the beltway to the existing I-74 segment between Winston-Salem and High Point.

As well, state officials said that the ramp leading from Ridgewood Road to I-74 east would be closed for part of the day on July 12 so that new pavement markings can be put into place.

A reduced speed limit will be in effect in the construction area during work hours.

When finished, the beltway will be a 35-mile freeway that loops around the northern side of Winston-Salem from I-74 (the former U.S. 311) on the southeast side to U.S. 158 on the southwest.

Currently, the beltway is open between Salem and University parkways on the northeastern quadrant of the city. At the northern end, construction is proceeding on the interchange that will connect the beltway with U.S. 52. On the southern end, construction is under way to build the beltway segment from Salem Parkway to I-74.

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said current timetables call for construction to finish by the fall of 2026 on the beltway segment between Salem Parkway and I-74.

The interchange at U.S. 52 on the north side of town will open to traffic before Thanksgiving this fall, although it won't be finished yet. Ivey said enough of the roadway would be finished for traffic to directly pass between the beltway and U.S. 52 north of Winston-Salem, but that full completion of the interchange won't happen until late 2024.

Under the state's current transportation plan, the next segment of the beltway up for the start of construction will be the stretch from N.C. 67 to U.S. 52, on the western leg of the beltway. There construction will start in 2030 after completion of right-of-way and utility work scheduled for 2028.

Construction on the remaining segments of the beltway on the western side of Winston-Salem fall outside the window of the current 2024-2033 plan for highway and other transportation spending. However, the 2024-2033 plan does provide money for preliminary engineering on the future beltway segments from N.C. 67 to Robinhood Road, from Robinhood Road to U.S. 421, and at the intersection of the beltway and U.S. 421.