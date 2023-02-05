Forsyth County commissioners will give the town of Walkertown extra time to do a traffic study before taking action on a rezoning that could bring 100 townhomes to a site near the Walkertown Commons shopping center.

The proposal to develop the 16-acre site on N.C. 66 just to the southeast of the shopping center has drawn controversy because of concerns that it could add too much traffic to a road that is already busy.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Thursday to postpone action on the rezoning until March 30, after Walkertown Town Manager Scott Snow told the board that his town is doing a traffic study that could provide more information before the county's decision.

The property is just outside the town limits, so the town's role is only advisory. The site for the proposed townhomes is on the east side of N.C. 66, across the place where the northern end of Old 66 Circle joins the state highway.

The site is zoned now for a maximum of 33 single-family homes. The 100-unit townhome development proposed for the site would be called the The Reserve at Old Hollow.

County planning officials say the development as proposed would add an estimated 581 vehicle trips per day to a road that already experiencing an average daily trip count of 15,500 vehicles. That's close to the level of traffic that state highway officials say reaches the practical capacity of a roadway.

Commissioner Richard Linville, who lives near that stretch of highway, said during Thursday's meeting that at peak times conditions on the road are bad now.

"The traffic problems out there are only going to get worse," Linville said. "But information from the traffic study will be of value."

Amanda Hodierne, speaking for the developers and owners, said during the public hearing on the rezoning that townhomes on the site would be a good transition between the commercial uses to the northwest and areas to the southwest that would remain zoned for single-family use.

Sidewalks in the new development would eventually connect to sidewalks in the commercial areas nearby. Hodierne said that while the site has a working farm to the north, that land is likely to develop someday. When that happens, she said, the sidewalks in the proposed development will be "here ready and waiting."

Glen Eaton, whose property backs up to the proposed development, said the size of the proposed development appears "overwhelming."

"We are not against progress, but it seems overly aggressive," he said. "The traffic is really bad. We have seen a lot of growth in this area over the last few years."

Snow, speaking for Walkertown, said state highway planners are proposing to widen N.C. 66 east from its intersection with Reidsville Road, but that the widening would end before it gets as far out as the site of the proposed development.

When commissioners talked about delaying the vote on rezoning, Hodierne said the traffic study the town proposes would not change the number of trips the proposed development would add to the road system.

"One hundred townhomes does not produce that many more trips," Hodierne said.

Don Martin, the chairman of the board of commissioners, asked Snow why the town had not done a traffic study earlier. Snow said the town had not done the study because town officials were hoping the developers would do that. Doing a traffic study was not a requirement the developers had to follow, though.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, the only board member to vote against postponing the rezoning decision, said it was unfair to make the developers wait any longer.