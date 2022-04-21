Trailer full of cows crashes on U.S 52, prompting all-day search for missing cow

Authorities spent most of the day Thursday searching for one last cow, after more than a dozen of the bovines wandered away from their wrecked trailer on U.S. 52 near the intersection with Interstate 40.

After a tractor-trailer carrying a large number of cows flipped over on its side around 5 a.m. Thursday, killing four or five cows, 13 wandered off.

Twelve of them were found nearby.

But the last of the cows made an amazing journey, making it miles away to New Greensboro Road near Linville Road, according to Christine Howell, speaking for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s Animal Services Division, formerly Animal Control, is under the sheriff’s office.

“After receiving multiple calls, deputies and Winston-Salem Police Department officers performed a coordinated search and were able to locate her,” Howell said.

Howell didn’t say exactly where on New Greensboro Road the cow was found, but it would appear to be at least 3.5 miles from the wreck scene as the crow flies. Since cows don’t fly, the last cow would seemingly have had to cross a number of busy streets, possibly including Reynolds Park Road and Waughtown Street.

New Greensboro Road is a dead-end road that runs west from Linville Road toward an arm of Salem Lake. No one’s saying how the cow got around that.

The tractor-trailer carrying the cows flipped over in the northbound lanes of U.S. 52, blocking that road until the last of the wreckage and debris was cleared by 10:30 a.m. or so.

Northbound drivers had to get off U.S. 52 onto I-40 to get around the closure.

R.C. Foster with the Animal Services Division said 11 of the cows were rounded up nearby near an entrance gate of the Hood Container factory that backs up to the east side of U.S. 52 on the other side of some woods.

Cows tend to herd when they get out in numbers, Foster said. The 11 cows wandered into a spot where they were surrounded on three sides by a chain link fence. Police officers blocked the only way out to prevent a getaway.

A more intrepid cow crossed Old Lexington Road and was found in someone’s yard near the intersection of Dacian and Glencoe streets, Foster said.

Foster loaded that cow onto a trailer he was hauling behind his truck.

Foster later hauled the empty trailer to the western end of Aureole Street late Thursday morning, during his search for the last lost cow. Foster emerged from his truck carrying a catch pole as he starting making his way down a grassy path near U.S. 52 that gives a billboard company access to their sign.

Meanwhile, Lt. J.T. Collins with the Winston-Salem Police Department, working the wreck scene, said four or five cows died in the accident. Authorities placed a large disposal container on the highway to collect the bodies of the cows.

City police released no details on the cause of the crash, but there were no reports of human injury.

At one point, Foster walked a leaf-covered trail through the woods that looked like it had been made recently. Foster said he was skeptical of finding the cow alive.

U.S. 52 has a chain link fence that is supposed to keep animals from crossing, but obviously it didn’t impair the navigation of the 13 cows who escaped the wreck scene.

Howell didn’t speculate how the cow made its trip.

“Apparently, she was just motivated to keep moving,” Howell said.

