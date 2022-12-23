Training program offers second chances for all involved

Andrew Zapf stroked the ears of Poppy, a happy rescue dog sitting at his feet. He spoke softly to both dog and her new owners hanging on his every word.

Zapf, an inmate at Forsyth Correctional Center, had spent most of the last couple months training Poppy in a program called A New Leash on Life.

He’d learned Poppy’s personality, her likes and her quirks, the kinds of treats she preferred, what commands she’d mastered — sit, stay and the like — and which still required work. He mentioned certain things to have a veterinarian look at in her next check-up.

“She’s a good dog,” Zapf said.

Poppy’s new family, Phillip Nevel and Emily Ling, listened intently to every syllable. At the conclusion of the evening, the adoption process would be finished and they’d be taking her home.

“She’s such a good dog,” Zapf said.

It was impossible to know whether he was speaking to the Poppy’s new people or the dog he’d gotten to know so well.

Chance to learn

A New Leash on Life is a program offered by the N.C. Department of Public Safety in a handful of prisons across the state.

Locally it’s been operated since 2009 through the minimum security center on Cherry Street in conjunction with the PAW (Piedmont Animal Welfare) Alliance.

The aim, just as Zapf said, is simple and redemptive: take in rescue dogs, pair them with an inmate learning how to train dogs and prepare them for adoption.

In a 10-week program, the dogs learn socialization, crate training, basic and advanced obedience and agility training. The men who qualify for the program are taught by professional dog trainers.

And more importantly, the men are afforded an opportunity to learn something about themselves.

It’s a fascinating concept with an amazing success rate: the rate of recidivism among the 150 or so participants who’ve completed the program since its inception is … zero.

Not a single one has wound up back inside — an eye-popping accomplishment when compared to an overall rate of recidivism in North Carolina.

According to a recent study published by the University of North Carolina’s School of Government that looked at some 47,000 offenders in the state, 41 percent were arrested with two years of release. Probationers, the report indicates, were less likely to be re-arrested (37 percent) than inmates freed from prisons (49 percent).

“I think the program changes the men in a significant way,” said Chuki Martin, a Department of Public Safety employee who works as the program’s coordinator at Forsyth Correctional. “There’s less inclination to feel like they have to be this macho guy all the time. I think it helps them become kinder and brings out a nurturing side.”

Last week, on a dreary, rainy Wednesday inside a large metal building owned by the Winston-Salem Training Club, A New Leash on Life held its 10th graduation ceremony — its first since the pandemic ground things to a halt in early 2020.

“COVID hit us hard just like everybody else,” said Candide Jones, the president of the PAW Alliance. “We’re happy to be back.”

The graduation program featured five inmates and four dogs, mutts and strays taken in by local rescue groups — some with behavioral challenges — that have learned through kindness and instruction to be good companions.

The dogs — Darla, Mellow, Payton and Poppy— showed off a variety of new skills including the basics (sit, stay) and navigating an obstacle course similar to what you might see in an AKC Dog Show.

“I’m nervous so she’s nervous,” explained Michael McCollum, the trainer working with Darla when she balked momentarily.

Payton, a medium-sized brown mixed breed, laid his head on his trainer’s lap and placed his paws on the man’s knees when given a simple instruction to “say your prayers.”

If the rate of reoffending is any indication, then some of those prayers most definitely have been answered.

Changed life

Not long before the graduation and skills demonstration began, Danny Rawley settled into a seat in the center of the front row — a place of honor.

“Danny is a rock star,” said Loretta Elliott, the program’s adoption coordinator. “We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Rawley, a nattily attired 73-year-old, deflected the rock star compliment. But as a graduate of the program, he was more than happy to speak on its behalf.

“It changed my life,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

He was finishing the last bit of an 8-year sentence when he was accepted into the program at another facility. When he was moved to Forsyth Correctional to finish out, he continued.

Rawley said he was sentenced for a violent crime and left it at that. And because the point of a New Leash on Life is to look forward rather than back and intended to be redemptive rather than punitive, we’ll respect that for Rawley and the other men.

(But if you really need to know, it’s a matter of public record.)

The larger point is that Rawley, after a lifetime going in and out of prison walls, transformed his life. He’s been a free man for 10 years.

“I just made up my mind that there was something different, something better, out there for me,” he said.

Stories like his, paired with the 0 percent rate of recidivism, impressed Nevels and Ling so much that when it came time to look for a new companion — it took a while to get over losing their last dog — they looked no farther than A New Leash.

“I’ve always been interested in the rehabilitative aspect of corrections rather than just punishing someone,” Ling said. The recidivism rate “is so powerful and just speaks to the program. We knew we wanted to support something like this.”

As they were talking, Zapf stood back to listen and take in the moment. He’s scheduled to be released next month and has no intention of going back to prison.

He, too, is impressed by the success of those who’ve gone before him and has a few thoughts about why A New Leash on Life works.

“It teaches you discipline,” he said. “How to care for something other than yourself. How to follow instructions.

“And the dogs get a second chance. Just like we will.”

PHOTOS: New Leash on Life