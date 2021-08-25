Trains hit, kill two Thomasville residents this week

A Thomasville man was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Amtrak train in Lexington, the second Thomasville resident to be killed this week by a train in Davidson County, authorities said.
Gary Dale Beck, 37, a pedestrian, was struck by a train that was traveling north from Salisbury to High Point, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Beck was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was found about a quarter-mile from the site where he was hit, the sheriff’s office said.
Davidson County sheriff’s deputies and Davidson County emergency services personnel went to Lee Smith Road in Lexington after they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a train, the sheriff’s office said.
No further details about this incident were immediately available, the sheriff’s office said.
A Thomasville woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Monday night in Thomasville. Mary Fowler, 43, died at the scene, Thomasville police said.
The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. when Fowler was attempting to cross the southbound tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.
Amtrak train 98 was traveling north to Raleigh from Charlotte at that time, police said. Fowler crossed in front of the train, and the train was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her, police said.
The train, which was traveling at 79 mph, had 28 passengers and three crew members on it, police said. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew members.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
