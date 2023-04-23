There are just two bills thus far in the 2023 General Assembly that formally address transgender individuals.

There are an estimated 22,000 transgender adults and 15,600 transgender youth in North Carolina, according to Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. They represent about 0.3% of North Carolina's estimated 10.8 million population.

Democratic-sponsored House Bill 519 and Senate Bill 390, both titled "Mental Health Protection Act," have as their focus "the protection of minors and adults who have disabilities from attempts to change sexual orientation and gender identity."

However, there are at least 11 Republican-sponsored bills — some filed in both chambers — with transgender restrictions as the spoken or unspoken focus.

When asked about the levels of concern for the 11 bills, "I won't rank them as they are all bad," said Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center.

The highest profile bills to date are House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 631, both titled "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," which represent each chamber's legislation on transgender sports participation.

Both bills cleared their respective chambers last week, with HB 574 including collegiate athletics along with middle and high schools, while SB 631 lacks the collegiate athletics language.

Two Forsyth County Republicans have filed House Bill 673, titled "Clarify Regulations on Adult Entertainment," which would make it illegal to perform in drag in public and anywhere minors are present. The bill places female and male impersonators in the same category as topless and exotic dancers.

Upon becoming law, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

HB 673 has Rep. Jeff Zenger as primary sponsor and Rep. Donny Lambeth as co-primary sponsor. The legislators said HB 673 was spurred by an incident at Forsyth Tech Community College where a drag performer straddled a high school student during a Pride Month event.

LGTBQ advocates have questioned why Lambeth, in particular, can vote for bills with transgender restrictions while championing Medicaid expansion legislation.

"In my mind, they are two very different policy issues that have nothing to do with each other," Lambeth said.

The other notable bills — most of which have been heard in a committee — are:

• Senate Bill 49, "titled Parents' Bill of Rights," would "enumerate the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their minor children."

• House Bill 187, titled "Equality in Education," would "demonstrate the General Assembly's intent that students, teachers, administrators and other school employees recognize the equality and rights of all persons, and to prohibit public school units from promoting certain concepts that are contrary to that intent."

The bill cleared the House on March 22 by a 68-49 party-line vote, which included support from Rep. Tricia Cotham, a Democrat representing Mecklenburg County. Cotham switched to the Republican Party on April 5 and has since voted for HB 574.

• Senate Bill 560, titled "Medical Treatment for Minors," would "establish governing provisions for the treatment of gender dysphoria for persons under 18 years of age."

• Senate Bill 636, titled "School Athletic Transparency," which contains transgender sports restrictions within its main focus.

• Senate Bill 639, titled "Youth Health Protection Act," would "protect minors from administration of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and other related actions, procedures and treatments."

• Senate Bill 641, titled "Medical Ethical Defense Act," would "protect the rights of conscience of medical practitioners, health care institutions and health care payers" when it comes to providing medical treatment to patients.