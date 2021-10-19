Trash collection worker seriously injured after being struck by a car near Lexington

A trash collection worker was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a car near Lexington, authorities said.

The incident happened at 6:52 a.m. when the worker, Lamont Lee Miller, 32, of Winston-Salem, was trying to cross Old Linwood Road, which is south of Oxford Road, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

A passenger car traveling south on Old Linwood Road then struck Miller, Moultrie said. Tyra Greer of Lexington was driving the car.

Miller suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Moultrie said.

Miller is an employee of GFL Environmental Inc. of High Point, Moultrie said.

No charges have been filed, Moultrie said. The highway patrol is investigating.

