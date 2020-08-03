The online airing of Tuesday’s monthly Council of State meeting at 9 a.m., courtesy of the N.C. Treasurer’s Facebook page, represents another attempt by Treasurer Dale Folwell to apply public pressure on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen the state’s economy.
Also on Tuesday, a state Superior Court judge is expect to address Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s request to halt Cooper’s authorization of certain existing or future executive orders. Forest is running against Cooper in the November general election.
Tuesday’s scheduled council meeting comes as the Cooper administration and the state respond to Hurricane Isaias battering eastern North Carolina with tropical strength winds and rain.
Cooper said Monday he plans to announce, perhaps as early as Wednesday, whether he will extend the Phase Two reopening restrictions beyond Friday.
All six GOP council members have said they want to fully reopen the state’s businesses sooner than Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, have planned. The other three Democratic council members support Cooper’s decisions.
The monthly council meetings typically are in person and low key. Since mid-March, the council has been meeting online.
The August agenda addresses approvals of certain state government transactions. The members are given the opportunity to briefly talk about happenings within their offices.
“I’ve had many, many people ask me how they can remotely listen to the Council of State meetings,” Folwell said in a news release Monday. “It’s almost impossible for the public to listen in. Most people don’t have the proprietary software to participate.
“We must have open, transparent meetings with an ability to ask questions. The citizens of North Carolina deserve to have access to these meetings.”
Shortly after Cooper began issuing executive orders related to the pandemic, Folwell and Forest began claiming the governor is exceeding his authority and should be required to get the council’s approval on decisions with statewide implications.
Cooper has said his executive orders adhere to state law.
On May 12, the six GOP council members sent a letter to Cooper to press him for an emergency meeting to discuss accelerating Phase Two.
In March, Folwell tested positive for COVID-19 and spent five days at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Two employees in the treasurer’s office also tested positive for the virus in late March.
“As a COVID survivor, I don’t think I will be the same, and I’m not sure the state will be the same either,” Folwell said in May.
“North Carolinians are facing health, job, education and food insecurity. It’s about not only flattening the health care curve, but the economic curve as well.”
Folwell tried to pressured Cooper before the council’s July 7 meeting by announcing he would bring up the pandemic-related executive orders and several Republican-sponsored reopening bills that Cooper had vetoed affecting private bars and clubs, bowling alleys, skating rinks, gyms and fitness centers and movie theaters.
Cooper also vetoed Senate Bill 105, which would require the governor to gain approval from at least six council members to create or extend an executive order. Several Democratic legislators called the concurrence requirement “a poison pill.”
The July meeting ended after an hour with limited conflict. Both Folwell and Mark Johnson, state superintendent or public instruction, sought to ask Cooper about the vetoed bills. Cooper ended the meeting without taking additional questions.
On July 8, House and Senate Republicans failed to override five Cooper vetoes, including SB105.
Cooper and Cohen have cited increases in overall cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons for advancing to Phase Three.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
