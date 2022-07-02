Treasurer steps up criticism aimed at large nonprofit hospitals

State treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t running for anything — at least not yet — but he is campaigning hard in what appears to be a personal crusade against North Carolina’s major nonprofit hospitals.

He’s been making the rounds speaking to civic groups, doing interviews and generally bending ears wherever he can find them.

Neither a stranger to controversy nor afraid to brawl, Folwell has sharpened his rhetoric — he repeatedly uses the word “cartel” to describe big hospital systems — in a near obsessive bid to try and lower the cost of providing health care to more than 1 million state employees and retirees.

And along the way, Folwell is gleefully poking the proverbial bear in the form of very pointed criticism of Atrium Health, the Charlotte based conglomerate that joined with Wake Forest Baptist Health in a way that will resonate with a lot of lifelong locals.

“I said it yesterday, I’ll say it today and I’ll say it tomorrow,” he said. “Atrium is the leader of the cartel. I know a lot of smart people (who are) worried about Baptist being in transition.

“Winston-Salem, at the end of the day, will be Ross Johnson’ed.”

Long memories

F. Ross Johnson, who died in 2016, came to Winston-Salem in 1985 when Nabisco Brands was sold to the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for $4.9 billion during the height of a greed fueled mergers and acquisitions frenzy.

Johnson, for youngsters, relative newcomers and anyone not deeply familiar with the long history of Reynolds Tobacco, was the CEO of Nabisco Brands when that ill-fated, ill-advised and just plain weird marriage turned the town on its head.

After being named CEO of RJR Nabisco, Johnson labeled Winston-Salem “bucolic” as part of his justification for moving the company headquarters to Atlanta.

Many lifelong locals — Dale Folwell, a graduate of West Forsyth High, definitely qualifies — have neither forgiven nor forgotten.

And that history is part of the reason why civically minded residents are warily eyeballing Atrium, its ties to Charlotte and the decision to open a second campus of the Wake Forest University Medical School there.

That and incentives offered by the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County worth up to $75 million is causing angst in some quarters.

“The number one thing you hear about Atrium and starting a medical school in Charlotte is what we stand to lose to another community,” said Tom Fredericks last week after a lunch meeting of the Twin City Kiwanis Club. “Piedmont Air and RJ Reynolds (RJR-Nabisco) went to Atlanta. We lost Wachovia to Wells Fargo. I think the worry is real.”

Atrium, for its part, is well aware of that sentiment and is working to allay such concerns.

A spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist pointed last week to some $3.4 billion pledged over the next 10 years to local operations including the medical school campus and the hospital.

The lion’s share would be $2.8 billion in spending which would include building a new care tower, an enhanced emergency department and a new eye center. Atrium Health has also promised $600 million to “advance Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s academic mission.”

“We are confident that our combination with Atrium Health is beneficial for our patients, our faculty and staff and the communities we serve,” wrote Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in an email. “We know health care delivery, research and medical education will be improved and our local and statewide economy will see very positive effects.”

Still, in a community with a long memory — and our history with the wholesale relocation of Wake Forest College in the 1950s — it’s difficult, if not impossible, to wonder whether Winston-Salem might be cast aside at some point for the allure of big city Charlotte.

Making a splash

A significant part of Folwell’s time recently has been devoted to the newest front of his battle with big hospitals.

He followed a national splash in the pages of The Washington Post after the treasurer’s office released a report highly critical of the state’s biggest nonprofit hospitals for taking pandemic relief money by conducting more interviews with in-state news outlets and taking speaking engagements with civic organizations.

He repeated some of his most incendiary lines about the big nonprofit health-care systems as well as talking points aimed at people who worry about access to — and the cost of — quality health care.

“I always say when you need the right word you go to the dictionary or the Bible,” Folwell said.

“(Large hospital systems) are a cartel. By Webster’s definition, that means they restrict competition and arrange prices for a product that people would rather not consume.”

The report released by the treasurer’s office, which used experts at Johns Hopkins University as consultants, noted that Atrium Health received $719 million from the federal government (out of the $178 billion Congress pumped into the national health-care system at the onset of the pandemic.

“Atrium has $12 billion in the bank,” Folwell said. “(People) need to know that they didn’t get that by developing software. … They made $12 billion on the backs of people who’d rather not be there.”

He noted the pandemic relief money, along with an increase in the prices of medical services, investments and the stock market, helped Atrium post more than $1 billion in “surplus revenue” — an accounting designation used in the nonprofit health-care sector that regular folk might see as profit.

Along the way, Atrium Health pulled off two mergers during the pandemic — is working on another and boosted last year the compensation of CEO Eugene Woods to $9.8 million.

“The rich got richer,” Folwell said. “The main thing is that this is the biggest transfer of wealth in this generation. It’s coming from citizens and going to multi-billion corporations disguised as nonprofits. It affects low-income people the most.”

That prompted Folwell (and allies) to look at charity care provided by nonprofit hospitals and call for more while leveling new criticisms about the “weaponization” of credit scores and increasing bankruptcy filings caused by the accumulation of medical debt.

Legislative approval of House Bill 169, a measure that would require hospitals to offer income-based financial aid to patients and limit the way large health-care providers (and debt collectors) can go after unpaid bills, would be a step in the right direction, Folwell said.

“Credit scores determine what you pay for a cell phone and liability insurance for the car you drive,” he said. “It helps you get the benefit of the doubt when renting an apartment and what you’ll pay for a mortgage. And it keeps some people from applying for ‘essential’ jobs.”

Atrium Health, to the surprise of no one, responded quickly to the treasurer’s report and Folwell’s criticisms.

“It’s troubling that health systems like Atrium Health are being attacked while we are still caring for communities that are recovering from the pandemic,” reads a statement issued last week. “The reality is the $719 million in provider relief funds we have received covers less than half of the adverse $1.55 billion financial impact we have incurred as a result of the pandemic.”

Long campaign

The report about pandemic relief funds follows other high-profile campaigns Folwell has waged since being elected treasurer in 2016.

Those include an ongoing fight with nonprofit hospital systems over transparency in the price of health care services and pushing the Legislature to lift requirements for health-care providers to obtain certificates of need from the state before building new facilities or expanding service options.

“An appendectomy can cost between $4,000 and $40,000 depending on where you go and what insurance card you pull out of your wallet,” Folwell said. “It’s the only place I know where people make purchasing decisions without knowing up front what it costs. It’s crazy.”

Requiring certificates of need, Folwell said, restricts competition and keeps prices artificially high.

And in his lunchtime talks, interviews and impromptu discussions, Folwell will often point to personal experience.

One example he cites came after a motorcycle crash — he’s a longtime aficionado of all things on two wheels — in West Virginia in which he suffered a broken arm.

“I told them I was uninsured and they got me out of there in five hours,” he said. “If I had pulled my state employees’ health care card I just knew I’d have been there for three days.”

As for his hometown and Atrium Health’s role in operating the former Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and Atrium executives, Folwell has leveled some of his sharpest rhetorical elbows.

“This is the second or third (hospital system) that (Atrium CEO) Gene Woods tried to marry in the last four years,” Folwell said. “And why did he have so much interest in Baptist Hospital or UNC Health Care? Because it has a med school attached to it.”

And that med school, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, is poised to have that gleaming second campus in uptown Charlotte.

Folwell has also taken aim at Woods’ compensation bump. Atrium Health has noted correctly that none of the pandemic relief money was spent on executive salaries; federal law barred spending rescue funds on salaries exceeding $197,000.

“The fact is that there (are) a few executives who made the decision to sell Winston-Salem out to the cartel,” Folwell said.

Atrium, in its statement, chose not to clap back in the same caustic manner.

“We are very fortunate that our organization’s leaders and independent governing board have insisted on financial stability and strength to weather storms like the pandemic,” Atrium Health said in a statement. “This financial stability has allowed us to invest in research, new technologies and state-of-the-art facilities — including a new school of medicine campus — to provide the highest quality of care at the lowest possible cost for the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Still, Folwell remains unapologetic about the fights he’s picked or the manner in which he’s waging them.

“You have to shock people into listening to what’s going on,” he said.

