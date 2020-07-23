Heavy rain came to the Piedmont Triad Thursday afternoon along with a flash flood warning that was declared until 7:30 p.m. for Forsyth, Guilford and northern Davidson counties.
National Weather Service forecasters called conditions life-threatening and said that people should not travel unless they are fleeing an area subject to flooding. Authorities said that people can also travel if they are under an evacuation order.
Around 2:30 p.m., an earlier storm brought down a big tree in the 1800 block of Queen Street, shearing off the front third of a house at 1807 Queen Street in Winston-Salem and damaging a house next door at 1725 Queen Street.
The owners stood by in the rain hours later and watched tree crews clear away the damage. They declined to comment, but said that everyone was OK.
The National Weather Service said that radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the area, with up to two inches of rain having already fallen when the warning was declared at 4:23 p.m.
