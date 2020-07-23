Heavy rain came to the Piedmont Triad Thursday afternoon along with a flash flood warning that covered Forsyth, Guilford and northern Davidson counties.
Around 2:30 p.m., an earlier storm brought down a big tree in the Ardmore neighborhood of Winston-Salem, shearing off the front third of a house at 1807 Queen St. and damaging a house next door at 1725 Queen St.
By 6 p.m. the flood warning had been dropped for Forsyth County, but it remained in effect in Guilford County. Northern Davidson County also remained under a flash flood warning.
Warnings for the entire area were originally set to expire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but were extended to 10:30 p.m. in Guilford and northern Davidson counties.
While the warning was in effect in Forsyth, National Weather Service forecasters called conditions life-threatening and said that people should not travel if they could avoid it.
On Queen Street, those who lived in the damaged houses stood by in the rain hours after the tree fell and watched tree crews clear away the damage. The residents declined to comment, but said that everyone was OK.
About 6 p.m., Duke Energy reported around 5,000 customers in Greensboro without power, along with 600 customers in Winston-Salem. There were about 200 customers without power in Lexington and High Point.
The vast majority of affected customers in Winston-Salem, High Point and Lexington had power service restored by 8 p.m., but there were still some 2,000 customers in Greensboro without electricity.
The National Weather Service said flooding was expected along Buffalo and Ryan creeks in Guilford County. Buffalo Creek is in eastern Guilford County, and Ryan Creek feeds into South Buffalo Creek, a tributary, inside the city of Greensboro.
With up to 3 inches of rain having fallen by 7:20 p.m. in parts of the Triad, the National Weather Service said the storm had the potential to flood creeks and streams, streets and underpasses.
