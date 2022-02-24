Tree falls on vehicles, closes stretch of Patterson Avenue

Winston-Salem police closed the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue due to a tree falling on two vehicles, authorities said Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
The road will be blocked for an extended amount of time while the tree is cleared, police said.
Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, police said.
