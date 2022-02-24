 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree falls on vehicles, closes stretch of Patterson Avenue
alert top story

Tree falls on vehicles, closes stretch of Patterson Avenue

Tree fall

A tree fell in the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue Thursday night, landing on two vehicles.

 John Hinton, Journal

Winston-Salem police closed the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue due to a tree falling on two vehicles, authorities said Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

The road will be blocked for an extended amount of time while the tree is cleared, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, police said.

