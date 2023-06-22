Trees have toppled throughout the Triad this week.

Expect more of the same in the coming days as roots continue to lose their foothold in the saturated soil, and in the future when climate change fuels more extreme weather, experts say.

Several inches of rain fell in the region this week and gusts nearing 30 mph blew through the Triad Thursday, creating conditions that can compromise trees.

“The soil holds moisture and eventually it holds so much moisture it becomes saturated,” explained Bob Bardon, professor and associate dean at the N.C. State University College of Natural Resources. “With enough wind blowing on the tree, eventually the roots give way and the tree can blow over.”

Urban trees — which help protect highly populated areas from extreme heat, absorb climate-warming pollution and reduce runoff into waterways, among other benefits — are typically most susceptible to weather-related damage while also posing a threat to homes and other structures.

“The roots are working sort of like guidewires holding up a tower, except that they’re underground,” Bardon said. “So they run out along a fairly long distance, hoping to hold the tree in place.”

A building, parking lot, road or sidewalk interrupts those roots, effectively weakening some of those supports, he added.

One of Bardon’s colleagues, Barbara Fair, an extension horticulture specialist and associate professor at N.C. State, pointed to one of the South’s staple species as an example of urban root challenges.

Mature willow oaks can grow up to 100 feet high and 50 feet wide, but have a root structure only about 3 feet deep, Fair noted. That’s the point where the roots hit “subsoil,” which has less oxygen and fewer nutrients.

“That’s kind of shallow in the real scheme of things,” she said.

Not only does that lack of root depth make the willow oak potentially less stable, but the horizontal reach of those roots — as much as three times wider than the tree's canopy — makes it more likely to be interrupted by some element of human development.

In new developments, sites are often clear-cut then trees planted as part of the new streetscape. But developers often scrape away much of the topsoil and compact the remaining subsoil to make it firm and flat, Fair noted.

“A lot of our new development, they don’t bring back a lot of topsoil,” she said. “Maybe they bring back a couple of inches. But (it’s) not enough for healthy, long-lived trees. And that (soil) compaction can lead to (tree) failure as well.”

Monitoring trees' health is especially important for homeowners, Bardon and Fair agreed.

“If a tree that was always growing straight up and down is suddenly leaning, that’s a telltale sign that you’re having failure there and that tree should be removed,” Bardon noted.

The same is true if a section of ground has risen or new cracks appear in the soil near the tree, he added.

Mushrooms growing at the very base of the tree also are a symptom of potential root rot, Bardon said.

Another sign of potential issues is a tree “off-balance,” with more of a canopy on one side than the other, Fair suggested.

Extremes

Climate change adds to the vulnerability of compromised and healthy trees.

Experts, including the authors of the 2020 North Carolina Climate Science Report, predict that as temperatures continue to rise in the state due to climate change, largely caused by human-made carbon-trapping pollution, severe weather events will increase in frequency and severity.

“Everything is just going to be more extreme,” Fair said.

That means more rain to cause flooding and saturate the ground, stronger winds to uproot — or snap — trees and break off branches, and more intense droughts.

“The time when you’re needing water is the time we don’t get water,” Fair added. “The time when we already have too much, it’s a different story.”

Severe weather can harm healthy trees, but most that are uprooted or damaged have a pre-existing condition, both experts agreed.

The antidote is to “pick a good species, plant it correctly, maintain it well from the time it’s young and if you don’t feel comfortable doing that, hire a certified arborist,” Fair advised. “If you have mature trees, definitely have a certified arborist come in and look at that tree.”

Anyone with the luxury of planting fresh has a built-in advantage over many property owners with existing trees.

Choosing the right type of tree is the first step, and picking a species that stands up well to wind is a crucial part of that process.

Researchers have studied trees to learn more about their resilience, including how they fared after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“The tulip tree is a native tree and that’s one we found didn’t do well after Sandy came through,” Fair said. “It tended to break apart. That was a surprise to me in particular.”

After picking a tree, planting it in the best spot is the next step. That includes considering its size relative to anything it could damage if it falls or sheds branches. Practically speaking, anything a tree casts shade on is likely in the danger zone.

“People have to understand the consequences of their choice and how they potentially impact their homes in the future,” Fair said.

Finally, proper care — especially early in its life — can help protect a tree from the elements.

“Make sure you prune your trees well, and don’t disturb the root structure of the tree very close to the trunk if you can avoid that,” Fair advised. “Trees that have not been well maintained are much more likely to have branch failure or entire tree failure, with the tree falling over.”

‘Broader range’

Storms, rain and wind aren’t the only climate-related factors impacting trees.

Changes in temperature trends will have both long-term and more-immediate effects.

As overall temperatures warm in North Carolina, some plant species will migrate north into the state, Fair noted.

“We’re going to have a broader range of plant material,” she said. “And a more diverse forest is going to be more resilient when it comes to climate change.”

Fair identified live oaks, Florida maples, Sabal palmettos and oleanders as likely newcomers from the south.

“They just have to be used sparingly and may need protected sites in some cases in case we get the typical really chilly winters,” she added.

Some existing North Carolina species are already being affected as winter warm spells essentially fool them into thinking its spring.

“That’s why a tree will leaf out in February when it normally leafs out in March, and then we get that really cold spell that just nails it,” Fair said. “Trees can adapt to that a few times. (But) if they’re losing leaves, that takes energy from the tree over time.”

Eventually, those trees will no longer recover, especially those in urban and suburban areas with poor soil and increasing development.

Hiring a certified arborist is the best way to protect trees from the effects of severe weather, Fair reiterated.

“Trees are expensive to maintain,” she added. “But it’s more expensive when you have to clean them up after the fact. And we don’t necessarily want homeowners getting up there with a chainsaw.”

As for this week, Winston-Salem has experienced an uptick in toppled trees, according to Kevin Finch, the city's vegetation management director.

"It's not an emergency by any means, but more than normal," he said. "I think it’s a combination of the rain, wind and the trees being full of vegetation."