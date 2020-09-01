Protesters with the Triad Abolition Project and Occupy WSNC have ended their 49-day demonstration at Bailey Park in Winston-Salem, saying Tuesday night that their demands have been met for a ban on the prone restraint that led to the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019.
The bent-leg prone restraint has been banned by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Battle, a protest organizer, said at a news conference. The sheriff's office has notified both groups of this development, Battle said.
"It was always our intent to have this maneuver banned," Battle said.
Battle said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. also agreed to notify the public through a news release, while respecting the wishes of families, if any inmate in the Forsyth County Jail dies.
In addition, Battle said, Kimbrough agreed to place deputies on administrative leave when they are directly involved with the serious injury or death of someone in the custody of the sheriff's office. The action would be taken on a case-by-case basis.
Neither Kimbrough Jr. nor his spokeswoman could be reached Tuesday night, for comment. The changes are the same ones, however, that Battle's organization, the Triad Abolition Project, publicly described last week.
About 30 demonstrators attended Tuesday's event, with some protesters holding signs that said, "Black Lives Matter," "We Stand With the Nevilles," "Justice for Jacob Blake" and "Revolt or Conform."
Members of the Triad Abolition Project will conduct monthly reviews of investigations conducted the State Bureau of Investigation in Forsyth County, Battle said.
According to the autopsy report and two videos, John Neville was placed on his stomach with his hands handcuffed behind his back and his legs folded toward his buttocks. One of the videos shows Neville in that position and saying "I can't breathe," at least 28 times over a three-minute period.
It would be nearly 20 minutes from the time detention officers put Neville on his stomach in a cell at the Forsyth County Jail before CPR was performed. Neville, 56, had been arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 on an outstanding warrant for arrest, and 24 hours later he had some kind of medical emergency that caused him to fall from the top bunk bed and onto the floor.
Neville died two days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. Neville asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up. Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The bent-leg prone restraint is one in which a person is placed on the ground, face first, with their arms tied behind their back and their legs folded up — the exact position that John Neville was placed in. The position is known to make it difficult for a person to breathe and has led to death. The sheriff's office had already banned that kind of restraint in the Forsyth County Jail, but activists were pushing him to ban the practice agency-wide.
During the news conference, Battle also criticized District Attorney Jim O'Neill for pursing misdemeanor charges of impeding traffic against 55 protesters who were arrested this summer. O'Neill, a Republican, is running for N.C. Attorney General.
"We plan to redirect our attending to the office of DA Jim O'Neill who appears hell-bent on prosecuting peaceful protesters …," Battle said.
Battle then pointed to a tweet that O'Neill posted on Aug. 26 in which he said, "Looking forward to serving alongside Kentucky (Attorney General) Daniel Cameron who understands we can stand with law enforcement (and) maintain law and order while working with (and) alongside activists who are committed to stamping out inequality and racial injustice."
"It is unnerving," Battle said, "that DA O'Neill seems at best oblivious if not in direct opposition to the efforts of activists here in Forsyth County working for justice for Mr. Neville … activists who simply been exercising our right to protest to make our community safer for us all."
O'Neill didn't return a text and an email Tuesday night, seeking comment about Battle's criticisms of him. O'Neill also could be reached by his mobile phone.
In early July, O'Neill said he supports peaceful protests, but warned people not to break the law.
Brienne Neville of Greensboro, one of John Neville's children, said she and her family appreciated the efforts and the support of protesters who occupied Bailey Park for 49 days, seeking justice for her father.
"There will never be peace if you stay silent," Brienne Neville said. "We will not forget."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.