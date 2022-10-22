Triad communities gains rural economic-development grants

Five Triad communities are recipients in the latest economic-development grant funding round of the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the governor's office said Friday.

The grant announcements are often the first public acknowledgements of small- to medium-sized economic-development projects in the Triad and the state.

As has been the case in recent grant rounds, communities in Davidson County have been among the top benefactors.

Davidson County has received a $300,000 grant toward the expansion of a Lexington building that is occupied by Kurz Transfer Projects LP, a developer and manufacturer of decorative and functional coatings for automotive components, cell phones, bank cards and other industries.

The project involves the company adding 21,000 square feet to the building. Kurz has said it will add 41 jobs as part of a $24.83 million capital investment.

The city of Thomasville received a $175,000 grant toward assisting Imaflex USA Inc. in expanding its manufacturing facility.

Imaflex USA is an operation of Imaflex Inc., a Montréal-based developer and manufacturer of polyethylene and metalized films and bags. It began production in Thomasville in 2006 and currently has 90 employees.

Imaflex announced on Aug. 30 its plans to add 38,000 square feet to the building.

The manufacturer plans 37 jobs and make up to a $15 million capital investment. A specific investment of $822,649 is tied to the rural economic-development grant.

Imaflex customizes innovative packaging solutions for the consumer and industrial markets, while also making innovative agricultural films.

The Thomasville expansion will allow the company to upgrade its extrusion operations and increase film making capacity in its current facility.

Stokes County has received a $200,000 grant toward the reuse of a vacant 4,200-square-foot building in Walnut Cove.

Mitchell’s Meat Processing, which provides custom processing services to farmers, said it would create nine jobs with a capital investment of $1.13 million.

Guilford County has received a $300,000 rural health grant toward the reuse of a vacant 4,912-square-foot building in Jamestown.

Bethany Medical, an independent healthcare group, has said it will establish operations at this site. This project will create 30 new jobs with a capital investment of $1.41 million.

In July 2021, Peters Development LLC paid $6.95 million for a Jamestown shopping center that will feature the Bethany operations.

The 6.36-acre Forestdale Plaza property at 108 W. Main St. contains 11,054 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

Overall, Bethany has 16 offices in the Triad and Northwest N.C. that are open seven days a week, including two in Winston-Salem at 160 Kimel Forest Drive and 5093 University Parkway.

The group said it has a combined more than 1,000 daily patient visits at offices in Archdale, Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Mount Airy and North Wilkesboro.

Peters Development has bought three properties in Forsyth County since 2018.

In October, the company paid $16.6 million for Whitaker Square, an 82,760-square-foot center at 1955 N. Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem. Harris Teeter is a longtime anchor tenant with a branded fuel station.

The shopping center, renamed Peters Square at Whitaker Ridge, represents Peters’ largest purchase in terms of market value and square footage, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for the developer. A Bethany Medical practice at the site will offer primary care, urgent care and specialty care services.

The city of Asheboro received a $100,000 grant toward renovating a building occupied by PEMMCO Manufacturing.

The precision machining company will add 15,000 square feet to the existing facility, creating 18 new jobs while spending $1.62 million on capital investments.

Grant funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.