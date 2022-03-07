Triad could see record heat, potentially damaging winds

Possible record-high temperatures, potentially damaging winds and expected heavy rain in the Triad today (March 7) will usher in Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina.
Temperatures are expected to flirt with and all-time high at Piedmont Triad International. The warmest March 7 on record was in 1974, at 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday’s high of 81 was a degree shy of the Triad’s daily record.
A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties. Gusts as high as 40 mph are forecast, with some possibly of reaching 50 mph, Tom Green, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office, said Monday morning.
A cold front moving into the area Monday evening will bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, Green said. The best chance for rain and storms will be from 5 to 10 p.m.
The probability of rain is 80% Monday, with up to a quarter-inch forecast.
Tree damage and power outages are possible from high winds Monday, the weather service warned.
Rain is expected to move out of the area overnight. High temperatures of around 60 are expected Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain is likely beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday night, according to the weather service. Top temperatures Wednesday are expected to be 30 degrees cooler than Monday’s high.
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed March 6-12 as Severe Weather Preparedness Week and urged North Carolinians to prepare for springtime storms.
“Make sure you have an up-to-date emergency kit, a way to receive alerts about dangerous weather and a preparedness plan to review with everyone in your household,” Cooper said in his announcement.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
