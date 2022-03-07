Triad could see record heat, potentially damaging winds

Possible record-high temperatures, potentially damaging winds and expected heavy rain in the Triad today (March 7) will usher in Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina.

Temperatures are expected to flirt with and all-time high at Piedmont Triad International. The warmest March 7 on record was in 1974, at 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high of 81 was a degree shy of the Triad’s daily record.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties. Gusts as high as 40 mph are forecast, with some possibly of reaching 50 mph, Tom Green, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office, said Monday morning.

A cold front moving into the area Monday evening will bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, Green said. The best chance for rain and storms will be from 5 to 10 p.m.

The probability of rain is 80% Monday, with up to a quarter-inch forecast.

Tree damage and power outages are possible from high winds Monday, the weather service warned.