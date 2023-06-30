Summertime, and the living's easy.

A host of adventure awaits, all within a few hours from the Triad. Here's a few suggestions for some summer day trips:

Festival for the Eno in Durham, Tuesday:

One of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in the state, the Festival for the Eno is a staple summer celebration put on by the Eno River Association. Featuring a full slate of music on four stages, this year's festival will include Bombadil, Toubab Krewe, Lightnin' Wells, a cloggers workshop and square dance. In addition, there will be food and craft vendors and a beer garden. Now in its 44th year, the festival draws several thousand people each year. So be mindful of traffic and get your tickets online at www.enofest.org/.

Southeast Old Threshers Reunion, Sunday-Tuesday

For a different kind of Fourth of July outing, make your way to the small town of Denton at the Denton Farm Park in eastern Davidson County for this annual celebration of rural America. Billed as the greatest steam, gas and antique farm machine show in the Southeast, the 53rd reunion will include a tractor parade, tractor and horse pulls, train and pony rides and fireworks on the Fourth. Tickets are $18.

Grandfather Mountain Highlands Games, Thursday-Sunday

Sticking with the theme of tried-and-true adventures, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is not just a unique offering but a great way to escape the brutal heat. MacRae Meadows on the mountain will be home to hundreds of folks celebrating their Scottish ancestry with colorful family banners, kilts and, yes, bagpipes. The field games include the sheaf toss and hammer throw. There will also be a whiskey tasting — an additional charge to the gate fee. For a schedule, visit www.gmhg.org/.

Ponies of Grayson Highlands Hike

Sticking to the mountains, Grayson Highland State Park in Mouth of Wilson, Va., offers incredible trails with incredible views and the possibility of encountering the area's famous wild ponies. North of Sparta, the state park includes more than a dozen trails — many of which are less than two miles. Introduced to the park in 1974 as a way to maintain the grassy balds in the area, wild ponies roam for all to see. A portion of the Appalachian Trail cuts through the park. Pick it up at the Massie Gap parking area.

House in the Horseshoe Battle Reenactment, July 29

Named for a horseshoe bend in the Deep River, the House in the Horseshoe in Sanford is a wonderfully restored 18th-century home in a tranquil setting that was once attacked by British loyalists during the American Revolution. That skirmish will be reenacted at 2 p.m. on July 29. It's one part of a day's worth of activities devoted to 18th-century living. Admission to the reenactment is $5 for parking.

Float on the South Fork of the New River in Todd

Tucked in the mountains of Ashe and Watauga counties, the tiny community of Todd is a great spot to beat the heat. The South Fork of the New River eases past those mountains and into the town at a lazy pace, making it perfect for families who want to kayak or tube. River Girl Fishing Company in the middle of Todd rents all the equipment you need and shuttles folks to the best spots. Find out more at www.rivergirlfishing.com/.

Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin, Aug. 4-5

A two-day festival held mostly at Elkin's Hidden Amphitheater, Reevestock doubles as a fundraiser for students at Elkin, Starmount and East Wilkes high schools. Organized by the Americana band Time Sawyer and the Foothills Arts Council, this year's festival features singer-songwriter Darrell Scott and a host of top-notch folk and bluegrass musicians. The festival kicks off on Friday with a block party in downtown Elkin featuring Cold Chocolate, a Boston band that fuses funk, folk and bluegrass. Get more information at https://reevestock.com/.

Appalachian Summer Festival until July 29

The High Country's annual celebration of arts and culture, this year's festival has its usual array of highlights, including performances from Darius Rucker, Keb' Mo' and the Dance Theatre of Harlem; a film series centered on the female perspective curated by Dale Pollock; and lots of free events including an outdoor sculpture walk and a guest lecture by Vivian Howard, a cookbook author and chef best known for her PBS series, "A Chef's Life" (registration is required for the lecture). For a complete schedule, check out www.appsummer.org/.

Whitewater Center

The Whitewater Center in Charlotte is a family adventure park with an intensity level a bit higher than, say, a ride on Tweetsie Railroad. The centerpiece is the churning water of the largest manmade river in the world. There are different channels of water suited to rafting levels. Families and beginners can raft on class II and III rapids while other channels have more water and bigger waves. In addition to rafting, the center has ziplines, climbing walls and more than 50 miles of trails for mountain biking and trail running. Access to the trails is free. For more, visit https://whitewater.org/.

South Mountains State Park

The largest park in the North Carolina parks system at 19,830 miles, South Mountains State Park is south of Morganton, about 90 miles from Winston-Salem. There's about 50 miles of hiking, bicycling and bridle trails to explore. For hikers, the park's showpiece is the 80-foot High Shoals Falls. But be warned: You'll scramble up and down rocks to reach a platform at the base of the falls. Go another 200 feet or so to the top of the falls where you'll cross a bridge that will lead to a gentler descent. There are other hikes besides that 2.7-mile jaunt, including lots that are rated "easy." Learn about them at www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/south-mountains-state-park/trails.