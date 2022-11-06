Triad doctors see sharp uptick in cases of RSV

The sharp increase in respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is taxing the pediatric bed capacity of most Triad hospitals, two local infectious diseases experts said last week.

RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children that typically goes away in four to five days, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms typically include a runny nose, cough and low-grade fever that can be treated in many cases with pain relievers, such as Tylenol or Motrin.

The virus tends to surface in the December to February period, but has arrived in force weeks earlier.

That's why infectious diseases experts with the Triad’s three largest health care systems have warned of significant increases of RSV, particularly involving children from infants to age 2.

Novant Health Inc.’s Dr. David Priest said that between 80% and 85% of pediatric inpatients within its system are hospitalized with RSV.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it has “seen a substantial increase in children with RSV and respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19 in primary care and outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout our health system.”

“We are seeing more of these cases than we typically see in the early fall,” Baptist said.

“In addition, an increasing number of children are being admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital as a result of infections caused by these viruses that are circulating in our communities.”

Priest said that Novant has enough overall bed capacity, "but we have more inpatients than we typically have for this part of fall, particularly in pediatrics,” Priest said.

What to look out for

Parents are cautioned to be watchful for symptoms, such as persistent cough that is interfering with sleep, labored breathing and lack of appetite. They are advised to seek emergency care if an infant or child appears to be experiencing breathing difficulties during the night.

Some RSV infections can be severe for infants and the elderly.

“For children with little lungs and smaller airways, a little inflammation can go a long ways,” Priest said. “It can be severe for children with underlining health issues, such as asthma, lung and immunodeficiency issues.

“It can be more serious for children than influenza, including infections and pneumonia, that can require prolonged hospitalizations.

“Pediatricians are really good at diagnosing RSV,” Priest said. “They know what it sounds like because it is a fairly common childhood disease.”

For those ages 2 and under, RSV "can be a very serious infection," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

"The reason why is that RSV affects mostly our airways, those tubes that come from the back on our throat into the lungs.

"Those under one have very small tubes, so if they get inflammation from the virus, those tubes get narrow and makes it harder for them to breathe, and they can get pneumonia," Ohl said.

Nearing a peak?

Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said Tuesday that the system “is holding steady” at around 200 RSV cases the past two weeks.

“That’s good news because the numbers have stopped going up,” Allred said. “The positivity rate has dropped, so that should be good for the future.”

Priest said there’s reason for optimism that RSV infections may be nearing or reaching a peak in the Triad even though it typically is a wintertime virus.

Yet, Priest cautioned that hospitals will be challenge over the next four to five months in simultaneously handling RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Although Priest said someone can be infected with two or more of these viruses simultaneously, “it’s not real common because often the viruses compete with each other for infecting an individual.”

For individuals who have two or more viral infections at the same time, Priest said it can cause “pretty severe clinical illness ... so it behooves us to protect ourselves in every way we can.”

Broken seasonality

Priest said a major factor with the uptick in RSV and flu is that “the typical seasonality has been profoundly altered by the pandemic because human behavior has been different the last two to three years.”

“During the lockdown of the earliest stages of the pandemic, people stayed home, wore masks when they were out and about, kids were home from school. Our collective immunity to RSV was lost there.

“As we have moved back to more normal seasonality, it has altered when these viruses are arriving and increasing,” Priest said.

He cited as an example that RSV typically is a winter-time children’s issue, but it became a summertime issue in 2021 and an early fall issue in 2022.

“It’s moving back to its seasonality, but it may take a couple of years for that to happen and our collective immunity to be built back up,” Priest said.

“It’s been the same with the flu, plus society is opening back up and we’re not taking the same public health precautions.”

Priest said there are RSV vaccines in development that could be ready in 2023, and could become a seasonal vaccine over time.

Ohl said that COVID disrupted the typical flu and RSV seasons the past two years, both by being more virulent and by leading to a major surge in masking wearing in the first two years of the pandemic.

"The other viruses seemed to lay low with COVID — they don't like the competition, I guess," Ohl said.

Getting infected with the flu, RSV or a cold periodically, every year or every other year "increases your immunity, beefs it up a little," Ohl said. "That keeps you from getting a more serious infection.

"Which means we haven't seen as much of these viruses the last two to three years, and they are taking advantage of a reduced population-based immunity."