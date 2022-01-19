Triad expected to dodge worst of next winter storm

The Triad is expected to escape the worst of North Carolina’s third winter storm of 2022, forecasters said Wednesday.
That likely is welcome news for Winston-Salem residents still stuck at home because their slick side streets remain impassable after last weekend’s storm dumped 4 inches of snow and ice on the area.
Road conditions still aren’t good enough for students to return to school, prompting Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to cancel classes for Thursday — the third straight day.
That means students and staff will have the entire week off. The school system was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on Monday, and Friday is an already scheduled teacher workday.
Despite being short-staffed because of employee vacancies and absences due to COVID-19, crews with the city of Winston-Salem finished clearing major roads Tuesday night and continue to work on collector streets, city spokesman Randy Britton said Wednesday.
Equipment began moving into neighborhoods to tackle side streets Wednesday, which could lead to a little initial inconvenience for some residents, he added.
Accumulated snow turned into thick ice as it repeatedly thawed with above-freezing temperatures and sunshine during the day, then refroze overnight. As city crews move through residential areas, plows will break up that ice and push the chunks toward the curb.
“They’re going to be blocking driveways,” Britton warned. “It’s an effect of clearing neighborhood streets, one we can’t stop from happening. We apologize, but it’s necessary to treat those streets.”
Fall leaves left at the curb but not yet collected could also end up back in yards and on driveways, he added.
Britton urged residents to park off the street whenever possible so crews spreading salt and plowing have full access.
The city announced it will resume garbage service Thursday starting with residents whose collections were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tuesday routes will be run first, and any Wednesday routes not collected Thursday will be collected Friday.
“Sanitation officials will assess progress Thursday before announcing plans for Thursday and Friday garbage routes,” the city added.
Outside the city, state crews have cleared all interstates and primary roads in the area, along with 90% of secondary roads, said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Marcus Thompson.
“They are still touching up areas where the ice is packed,” he added.
Cold snap
While earlier predictions called for an additional 2-5 inches of snow for Friday in the Triad, the National Weather Service adjusted its forecast Wednesday afternoon and said the area likely would get little more than a dusting and some light freezing rain.
Areas southeast of the Triad now are expected to get the worst of the wintry weather.
What hasn’t changed is the deep freeze expected to grip the area after an Arctic cold front moves in Thursday.
After reaching the mid-50s Wednesday and an expected high in the low-40s Thursday, temperatures will plunge into the low-20s Thursday night and remain below 30 on Friday, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph Friday will lead to wind-chill factors as low as 15 degrees.
Nightly lows for Friday through Sunday will be in the teens, with daytime highs in the mid-30s Saturday and in the low-40s Sunday and Monday.
Light rain is possible late Thursday, and there is a 50% chance of light snow and periods of freezing drizzle Friday and Friday night, the weather service said. Total accumulations of an inch or less are expected.
Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend and into the middle of next week.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell contributed to this story.