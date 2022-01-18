Triad faces another 'fairly heavy amount of something frozen or freezing'

While ice-covered streets kept many Triad residents homebound Tuesday, another weather system is expected to bring more wintry weather later in the week, forecasters say.

An Arctic cold front will move into the area Thursday, bringing a chance of rain in the afternoon, a wintry mix in the evening and then snow overnight, Gail Hartsfield, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday.

Less than an inch of precipitation is likely from that system, she added.

Forecasters are less certain about conditions going into the weekend, however.

A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will bring “waves of low pressure” to the area Friday and Saturday, Hartsfield said. That will send moisture into the already cold air, creating “rounds of risk” for freezing rain and snow.

While forecasters said Tuesday it was too soon to accurately predict precipitation types and totals for the end of the week, “we’re talking about a fairly heavy amount of something frozen or freezing,” Nick Petro, another meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office, noted in a weekly video weather update Tuesday.