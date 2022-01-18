Triad faces another 'fairly heavy amount of something frozen or freezing'

While ice-covered streets kept many Triad residents homebound Tuesday, another weather system is expected to bring more wintry weather later in the week, forecasters say.
An Arctic cold front will move into the area Thursday, bringing a chance of rain in the afternoon, a wintry mix in the evening and then snow overnight, Gail Hartsfield, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday.
Less than an inch of precipitation is likely from that system, she added.
Forecasters are less certain about conditions going into the weekend, however.
A low pressure system, expected to stall off the Atlantic coast, will bring “waves of low pressure” to the area Friday and Saturday, Hartsfield said. That will send moisture into the already cold air, creating “rounds of risk” for freezing rain and snow.
While forecasters said Tuesday it was too soon to accurately predict precipitation types and totals for the end of the week, “we’re talking about a fairly heavy amount of something frozen or freezing,” Nick Petro, another meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office, noted in a weekly video weather update Tuesday.
Petro said snowfall is more likely for the Triad, with freezing rain a higher probability to the south and east.
Slick road conditions led to school and business closings Tuesday and made the lighter-than-normal rush hour treacherous for many workers who attempted to make the commute.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools had not announced whether classes would resume Wednesday.
About 4 inches of snow and sleet, along with a layer of frozen rain, fell in the Triad on Monday.
While city and state crews had cleared most major roads in Winston-Salem by Monday night, many secondary streets were still covered with thick layers of ice Tuesday morning.
