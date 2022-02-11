Triad fire risk high Friday. Light snow expected Sunday.

The Triad faces a high risk for wildfires Friday afternoon, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

"The combination of frequent wind gusts to 20 to 30 mph, low relative humidity values near 20%, and dry fuels and tree litter will lead to an increased fire danger," the weather service said.

Anything that could start a fire should be used only with extreme caution, and cigarettes and other smoking materials should be properly extinguished, the advisory added.

"Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly," the weather service warned.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

High temperatures near 70 are expected in the Triad on Friday under sunny skies. Clear conditions will continue overnight with a low near 40.

After another warm day Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid-60s, a mix of rain and snow is in the forecast for Sunday.

Less than a half-inch of accumulation is expected Sunday, with temperatures nearly 30 degrees colder than Saturday’s high. The chance of rain and snow is 60% Sunday, falling to 10% Sunday night.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.