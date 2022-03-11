Triad firm among those challenging Duke rooftop solar rate changes

“The closer we get to that date without a successor net metering rate, the harder it is for customers to adopt solar,” the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Vote Solar and the Southern Environmental Law Center said last month in a joint report supporting the agreement.

But Redwine, of the Renewable Energy Design Group, insisted the new rules would only fortify barriers already in place,

“Net metering scares people away from solar,” he explained. “It’s not intuitive, it’s particular to solar and it’s hard to explain.”

And customers aren’t the only ones confounded by the complexities.

“There are people selling solar who don’t know what they’re talking about,” Redwine said. “Then you end up with customers who think they understand and they don’t.”

But Duke argues that the proposed rules would bring a sense of fairness to the process.