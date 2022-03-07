Triad gas prices above $4 a gallon in some places

Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA, agreed that residents likely haven't seen the end of the price increases.

“Motorists could continue to see record high prices at the pump because of the high oil prices that are surging due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, which has intensified global supply concerns in what was already a tight market due to the pandemic,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said Triad motorists could face regular unleaded gasoline prices of $5 a gallon depending on how long the active warfare in the Ukraine lasts, said.

“A lot depends on whether we are willing and able to ease sanctions against Venezuela and Iran,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.