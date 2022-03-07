Triad gas prices above $4 a gallon in some places

For Triad motorists, regular unleaded gasoline prices approached and in some cases even passed the all-time record for the region after a surge in the past week.
The record before the recent surge was $4.11 per gallon on Sept. 15, 2008, according to economists.
In Forsyth County on Monday, several convenience stores and gas stations were selling regular unleaded in the $4.20 per-gallon range.
AAA Carolinas had reported Monday morning that Triad prices averaged $3.92, compared with averages of $3.55 on Feb. 28, $3.21 on Feb. 7 and $2.57 in March 2021. But it appeared that the morning number quickly became outdated.
“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said Monday.
“That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more.”
De Haan said it’s possible that “high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.”
Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA, agreed that residents likely haven't seen the end of the price increases.
“Motorists could continue to see record high prices at the pump because of the high oil prices that are surging due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, which has intensified global supply concerns in what was already a tight market due to the pandemic,” Wright said.
Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said Triad motorists could face regular unleaded gasoline prices of $5 a gallon depending on how long the active warfare in the Ukraine lasts, said.
“A lot depends on whether we are willing and able to ease sanctions against Venezuela and Iran,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
“Usually in these circumstances, we can count on Saudi Arabia to boost output, but It is unlikely to do so because Russia helped them stabilize prices during the pandemic.
“If the war continues into the summer and geopolitical factors do not change, we could see $5/gallon gasoline come to the Triad.”
Madjd-Sadjadi said even with regular unleaded gasoline prices at potential historic levels, “I do not see it a surge in demand for electric vehicles.on the immediate horizon because supply of such vehicles is still constrained due to supply-chain issues.”
“It also usually takes at least a year of high gas prices to significantly change car purchasing behavior.
“More likely consumers in the Triad will opt for fuel-efficient hybrids, at least in the near to medium term, even if we are stuck with high gas prices, until these issues are resolved.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said his current forecast is a top of $4.30 to $4.40 a gallon.
But he also doesn't expect the spike in gasoline prices to stir strong demand for electric vehicles from those driving heavy-duty trucks and gas guzzlers.
“With the strong possibility of a slowdown in the economy as a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike, I don’t foresee a run on EV’s," Walden said.
"EV’s are still pricey for the average driver.”
