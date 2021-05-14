Triad gasoline supplies slowly improving; national fuel experts says disruption could last until late May

"There's about 7 to 14 days of headaches if you need fuel in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia.

"The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel."

Of the 11 states affected by the shutdown, North Carolina had the highest percentage of convenience stores and gas stations without gasoline supplies as of 10 a.m. Friday.

South Carolina was at 48%, while Georgia was at 47%, Virginia at 45%, Maryland at 39%, Tennessee at 31% and Florida at 27%.

The situation may be more acutely felt in certain Forsyth County and Triad communities, although it also could be easier to find gas in some areas.

GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.

By 8 p.m. Thursday, 56 out of those stations had limited or no gasoline.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, only 50 of those stations had limited or no gasoline.

Reactions