Triad gasoline supplies slowly improving; national fuel experts says disruption could last until late May

A national expert said Friday that the problems caused by the Colonial Pipeline disruption could linger into late May in North Carolina.
According to national fuel-tracking company GasBuddy.com, 65% of N.C. convenience stores and gas stations had limited or no gasoline supplies as of 5 p.m. Friday.
That represents a small improvement from 70% on Thursday evening.
The silver lining for the Triad, such as it is, is that just 38% of the region's convenience stores and gas stations were reported as being limited or out as of 2 p.m. Friday — the lowest of the six N.C. markets tracked by GasBuddy.com.
By comparison, the Raleigh-Durham market was at 76% limited or out, along with Asheville at 73%, Greenville-New Bern at 71%, Wilmington at 70%, and Charlotte at 66%.
GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their observations to the group’s app or website.
"Current bottlenecks to getting everyone resupplied? In order of significance, from most to least: panic/hoarding continuing; lines at the rack/limited capacity; trucker shortage," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted Friday.
"There's about 7 to 14 days of headaches if you need fuel in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia.
"The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel."
Of the 11 states affected by the shutdown, North Carolina had the highest percentage of convenience stores and gas stations without gasoline supplies as of 10 a.m. Friday.
South Carolina was at 48%, while Georgia was at 47%, Virginia at 45%, Maryland at 39%, Tennessee at 31% and Florida at 27%.
The situation may be more acutely felt in certain Forsyth County and Triad communities, although it also could be easier to find gas in some areas.
GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.
By 8 p.m. Thursday, 56 out of those stations had limited or no gasoline.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, only 50 of those stations had limited or no gasoline.
Reactions
Colonial restarted pipeline-supply operations at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The utility said it would provide additional fuel supplies to Greensboro, which has a major operational hub, and in the Triad and Charlotte markets.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state Emergency Management officials say they are monitoring the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on gas supply in North Carolina and are remaining in close contact with federal officials.
Cooper said Thursday he was confident that there would be a return to more normal gasoline supply levels by early next week.
“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” Cooper said.
“There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages,” Cooper said.
The Internal Revenue Service and N.C. Revenue Department are waiving temporarily penalties when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used in order to allow for expanded fuel sources in impacted areas until the supply chain returns to normal.
Cooper administration officials continue to caution residents “to avoid purchasing gas unless they absolutely need it, and to avoid unnecessary trips until the fuel supply chain returns to normal.”
Price gouging
Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, invoked the state’s price gouging law Tuesday following Cooper’s declaration Monday of a temporary state of emergency related to the pipeline shutdown.
Though the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded has risen by 12 to 22 cents to a range of $2.79 to $2.89 in recent days, there hasn’t been a major spike in prices overall.
Stein said his office “will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices.”
According to state law, businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the attorney general’s office said it has received at least 842 price-gouging complaints with all 100 counties affected. That's up nearly 250 since 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
That includes at least 82 in Mecklenburg County, 76 in Wake County, 60 in Guilford County, 43 in Forsyth County, 28 in Durham County, 22 in Rockingham County, 18 in Randolph County and 16 in Davidson County. There have been at least 194 in the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Potential price gouging can be reported by calling 877-5-NO-SCAM or by going to ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging to file a complaint.
336-727-7376