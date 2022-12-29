Triad health-care systems challenged by shortage of children's antibiotics, pain relievers

The Triad’s three major health-care systems are being challenged in maintaining an adequate supply of certain antibiotics and pain-relief medicines for children.

Exasperating the local situation is a national shortage of certain children’s over-the-counter pain relievers, such as Children’s Tylenol, as well as a production issue with the liquid form of amoxicillin that is the preferred version for children.

“It’s been a little bit like whack-a-mole trying to find the right medicine for the right situation at the right pharmacy at the right time,” said Dr. Soren Johnson, a pediatrics physician with Novant Health Inc.

“People are buying up more of these children’s pain relievers because of the community spread of RSV, the flu and COVID.

“Sometimes, that’s fallen on parents to call around and try to find a pharmacy that has what their doctor wants them to have.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that “it is not aware of a statewide shortage of pediatric over-the counter pain medications and fever reducers, though there has been an increase in demand.”

“Due to this increase, some companies have opted for product limits to help ensure access for those in need, as well as to help prevent supply issues.”

Johnson said that hospitals are prepared to turn to other antibiotic and pain relief options as needed, though some options can have concerns about allergic reactions.

“I’ll send in a prescription to see if the pharmacy has it and then I send in a backup, and generally that works out,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t been able to prescribe an antibiotic that works. It just may take some time.”

Infectious diseases experts and pharmacy officials with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone and Novant say the worse is over for community spread of the respiratory syncytial virus, known by the RSV acronym.

RSV typically is a common respiratory virus causing mild, cold-like symptoms with most people recovering in a week or two.

However, the return to a mostly maskless society contributed to significant community spread of RSV and crowded, if not full, pediatric hospital units.

Johnson said he is optimistic that the holiday break for K-12 schools will help reduce the spread of RSV and flu even as families are traveling and gathering more.

“I’m hopeful that we will see a slowing down of new cases at least through early February,” Johnson said.

Short supplies

Meanwhile, prescriptions of amoxicillin is in such short supply due to increased demand that the Food and Drug Administration has placed it on its drug shortage list.

There’s also been reduced supplies of Tamiflu for adults at times in local pharmacies.

“Amoxicillin is widely used for the treatment of bacterial upper and lower respiratory infections in the pediatric population, among other uses,” the FDA said. “As a result of this shortage, there is an urgent need to increase the supply of these beta-lactam oral suspension products.”

Johnson said that locally, it’s been more of a demand issue than a supply issue, “so it’s unclear when it’s going to get better” with the liquid form of amoxicillin.

“It will be into the new year and could be until the spring.”

Johnson said the main concern is that amoxicillin “is the go-to antibiotic to use with children.”

Turning to alternative medicine options for children has led to some intermediate supply chain issues with those medicines as well, Johnson said.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation and have strategies in place to prevent disruptions,” said Dr. Kevin Hansen, Cone’s pharmacy director.

“The situation has not negatively impacted patient care. Cone Health has been able to keep sufficient stock of amoxicillin and other children’s medications on hand.

“We have occasionally worked with providers to modify the prescription based on what strength of medication is available at the time.”

Hansen said Cone has the capability to covert more commonly available tablets through compounding into kid-friendly liquids “should the need arrive.”

“There are many reasons for the shortage of amoxicillin, amongst other national drug shortages.

“Cone Health has a team of pharmacy experts that routinely evaluate the landscape of shortages and are committed to ensuring patients receive the medication therapies needed for quality care.”

National outlook

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson told The Associated Press that it is not experiencing widespread shortages of Children’s Tylenol, but that the product may be “less readily available” at some stores. The company said it is running its production lines around the clock.

CVS Health has placed at times a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products. That limit doesn’t apply in stores.

Alternative treatments for young children can include giving the child a bath in lukewarm water and putting fans in the child’s room or set up a cool mist humidifier to help their lungs.

On Dec. 21, the Biden administration said it was releasing doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states facing high cases of influenza.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has resulted in 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far this season.

In North Carolina, there has been at least 91 confirmed flu-related deaths as of Dec. 21.

“Jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter,” Dawn O’Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the CDC, said in a statement.

States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from HHS.

The FDA, however, has not reported a shortage of Tamiflu.