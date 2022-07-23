Triad health care systems, hospitals rank in middle for social responsibility index

The Triad’s main health care systems and hospitals are ranked in the middle of the pack in an analysis focused on health equity, value and patient outcomes.

The third-annual Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility, compiled by the nonpartisan think tank Lown Institute of Needham, Mass., evaluated 16 health care systems and 94 hospitals in North Carolina.

The index evaluates hospitals on 53 metrics contained within the three primary categories. Systems and hospitals received an A to F grade.

Hospitals with A grades in all three health equity, value and patient outcomes categories are rated as “most socially responsible.”

Cone Health received an overall A grade and was ranked fourth among the 16 N.C. systems, while Atrium Health was ranked seventh with a B grade and Novant Health Inc. was ranked 11th with a B grade.

For the largest Triad hospitals, High Point Regional Medical Center was ninth with an A, Moses Cone Hospital was 12th with an A, N.C. Baptist Hospital was 39th with a B and Forsyth Medical Center was 45th with a B.

Atrium, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist could not be reached for comment on the Lown rankings.

Dr. Marlon Priest, chief clinical officer for Cone, said in a statement that the system’s culture “demands that we serve and reflect and are part of the communities we operate in.”

“Hospitals are tied to society unlike any other business. While we routinely receive awards for our quality, safety and service, it is nice to be recognized for the equity and value we bring as well.”

For North Carolina as a whole, Sentara Healthcare was first among the 16 systems, while Duke Regional topped the individual hospital ranking.

The institute said it uses publicly available data from Medicare claims, federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid hospital-cost reports, Internal Revenue Service 990 forms, and other sources.

“Metrics, such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity and avoidance of unnecessary and potentially harmful procedures, make the Lown index a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions,” according to the institute’s news release.

The institute factors the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into its grading, primarily in how the systems and hospitals have responded to the additional demand for care across their communities.

“Citizens put their lives and billions of tax dollars in the hands of America’s hospitals,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, the institute’s president.

“We believe communities should have high expectations, and the most socially responsible institutions should be lifted up as models for the system.”

“Achieving the trifecta of great outcomes, value and equity is hard — especially under the pressures of a global pandemic.”

Atrium review

The overall Atrium grade of B represented the culmination of social-responsibility reviews of 18 hospitals in its network.

Ten affiliated hospitals received an A grade, including High Point and Wilkes medical centers, while N.C. Baptist and Lexington were a B. Davie Medical Center was not reviewed.

For the three primary categories, Baptist was graded A for Value, which “reflects the avoidance of use of low-value services — such as “inappropriate tests and procedures that offer little or no clinical benefit” — and cost efficiency — which measures “risk-adjusted clinical outcomes over cost per patient, adjusted for local cost of living and labor costs.”

In the Outcomes category, Baptist was graded B overall for the subcategories of patient safety, patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes — the latter reflecting “patient mortality and readmission rates over various periods of time.”

In the Equity category, Baptist was graded C overall in the subcategories of community benefit, inclusivity and pay equity.

Baptist was graded D for pay equity, ranked 95th out of the 96 hospitals “in the difference in compensation of hospital executives compared (with) health care workers without advanced degrees.”

In May, Baptist reported that Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top official of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a 40% increase — to $3.51 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2020.

Freischlag served her third full year as the center’s chief executive during 2020. She became full-time medical school dean in February 2018.

Freischlag received a 5.6% raise in salary to $1.46 million. Bonus and incentive pay was unchanged at $663,750.

Atrium as a whole received a B grade in each subcategory. Regarding the pay equity, the entire system was graded C.

Atrium reported in February that chief executive and president Eugene Woods’ total compensation jumped 24.3% to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021.

Woods received a 7.1% raise in salary to $3 million, a 38.5% jump in bonus to $3.81 million, $1.3 million in incentives and $1.73 million in all other compensation that was not itemized in the annual report.

By comparison, Woods’ total compensation was $7.91 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2019 and $6.06 million in 2018.

Novant review

The overall Novant grade of B represented the culmination of social-responsibility reviews of nine hospitals in its network.

One hospital (New Hanover Regional) received an A grade. Forsyth and Thomasville were a B. Clemmons, Kernersville and Medical Park were not reviewed.

For the three primary categories, Forsyth was graded A for Value, which “reflects the avoidance of use of low-value services — such as inappropriate tests and procedures that offer little or no clinical benefit” — and cost efficiency — which measures “risk-adjusted clinical outcomes over cost per patient, adjusted for local cost of living and labor costs.”

In the Outcomes category, Forsyth was graded B overall for the measuring sticks of patient safety, patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes — the latter reflecting “patient mortality and readmission rates over various periods of time.”

In the Equity subcategory, Forsyth was graded C overall in the measuring sticks of community benefit, inclusivity and pay equity.

Forsyth also was graded D for pay equity, ranked 80th out of the 96 hospitals “in the difference in compensation of hospital executives compared (with) health care workers without advanced degrees.”

Novant as a whole received a B grade in Outcomes and Value, and C in Equity. Regarding the pay equity, the entire system was graded B, as well as D for community benefit.

In November, Novant reported that chief executive and president Carl Armato received a 7.4% increase in salary during fiscal 2020 to $1.74 million. Armato’s incentive pay increased 6.2% to $1.54 million.

Total compensation for Armato was down 1.9% to $4.06 million.

More than an analysis

The institute said the “question of what categories should count as a community benefit is not just an academic exercise — it has real weight in cases where a hospital’s nonprofit status is challenged.”

A July 7 website posting cites as an example the controversy affecting four hospitals in the Tower Health system in Pennsylvania.

In 2021, the hospitals were taken to court for not fulfilling the state’s requirements to be a tax-exempt charity. The institute reported Pottstown Hospital was approved for continued nonprofit status, while Jennersville, Brandywine and Phoenixville hospitals had their tax-exempt status revoked.

With the decisions under appeal, “hospitals and community advocates are watching closely to see how judges might interpret the charitable requirement for nonprofit hospitals,” the institute said.

“There is real money on the line for these towns. Pottstown Hospital’s removal from the tax rolls cost the Pottstown School District about $924,000 a year in property-tax revenue.

“The Phoenixville school district superintendent said the schools would gain nearly $1 million more per year if the local hospital paid property taxes.”

Johns Hopkins analysis

The Lown analysis was released about nine months after an analysis by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health determined that many of North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals — Baptist, Cone and Novant — are not fully honoring their charitable mission.

The analysis was requested by state Treasurer Dale Folwell and the N.C. State Health Plan (SHP). A video link to the presentation is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.

The state treasurer has oversight authority over the SHP, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Johns Hopkins previously did a national study on the issue that noted how some states require a balance of nonprofit hospitals’ charity care spending with their tax-exemption benefits. Illinois and Utah require charity care spending to exceed property-tax exemptions.

“Although nonprofit hospitals reap lucrative tax breaks in exchange for serving the poor, their charity-care spending varies wildly and with little accountability,” according to a news release from the treasurer’s office.

Folwell said in a statement that “our hospital systems justify overcharging state employees and taxpayers by pointing to their charity care costs.”

“But, now we know that is not fully accurate. They are profiting on the backs of sick patients.”

The report represents the latest back-and-forth between Folwell, the SHP and the state’s major health-care systems that have proven at times to be tension-filled and personal in nature.

According to the study, fewer than 25 of the state’s 103 hospitals “exceeded the value of their tax exemption with the amount of their charity care spending in North Carolina.”

For the major health care systems serving the Triad, the report listed annual projected value of tax exemptions compared with the systems’ disclosed charity-care funding.

Atrium was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $440.1 million, while providing $260.1 million in charity care.

Novant was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $324.1 million, while providing $179.1 million in charity care.

Cone was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $131.6 million, while providing $105.7 million in charity care.

Wake Forest Baptist was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $210.3 million, while providing $54.8 million in charity care.

The N.C. Hospital Association responded by saying nonprofit hospitals annually submit audits to state and federal tax regulators who determine each year that hospitals meet their tax-status obligations.

“Today’s report, based on 2019-20 data, does not reflect the millions spent each year on investments, such as disaster preparations that equip community hospitals with the resources to survive a pandemic,” the NCHA said.

“Being in good shape financially allows nonprofit hospitals to continue to operate and employ staff at appropriate levels to provide patients with the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Ge Bai, a Johns Hopkins professor of accounting and health policy and management, said that “with tax subsidy comes social responsibility.”

“Nonprofit hospitals must demonstrate distinctive charitable behaviors to deserve their tax-exempt status and the public’s trust.”