Triad health-care systems launch COVID-19 public service campaign

The systems said they have been conducting weekly planning calls with physician leaders, emergency management teams and nursing leaders.

"This coordination will allow for coordination of medical care across the region, if necessary," the systems said.

The campaign was launched after the systems have said for weeks that they currently have the flexibility to utilize community hospitals to ease the COVID-19 burden in the main hospitals.

On Monday, Cone projected meeting full hospital bed capacity within its network by Jan. 21, while all three systems are limiting non-essential elective surgeries for adults.

An interactive national map posted by The New York Times, which tracks COVID-19 ICU beds, was updated Monday. The dashboard is based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data through Dec. 31.

Moses Cone was listed as increasing from 268 to 283 COVID-19 patients and from zero to three available ICU beds.

Forsyth Medical Center had a decrease from 211 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 24 to 207 on Dec. 31. The listing has Forsyth with nine available ICU beds, unchanged from the previous week.

Wake Forest Baptist went from 73 to 85 COVID-19 patients, and from 19 to 14 available ICU beds.