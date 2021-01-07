Triad health-care systems launch COVID-19 public service campaign

The Triad's three main health-care systems said Thursday they have launched a public-service campaign with the theme of "choose courage" in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are using billboard, broadcast and cable commercial ads and online marketing to promote the 3 Ws — wash hands, wait six feet and wear a mask.
"The hope is that through such public action, we will stem the growth in COVID-19 cases in the area," the systems said in a joint statement.
“The messages are clear, the images are authentic, and our goal for this campaign is to have a positive impact in the communities we all serve," said Denise Potter, chief communications, marketing and media officer with Wake Forest Baptist.
The state and Triad are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
As of noon Wednesday, the overall statewide total is at 582,348 since mid-March, with the daily case record being 9,527 reported Friday.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. had a record 1,028 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
The systems said they have been conducting weekly planning calls with physician leaders, emergency management teams and nursing leaders.
"This coordination will allow for coordination of medical care across the region, if necessary," the systems said.
The campaign was launched after the systems have said for weeks that they currently have the flexibility to utilize community hospitals to ease the COVID-19 burden in the main hospitals.
On Monday, Cone projected meeting full hospital bed capacity within its network by Jan. 21, while all three systems are limiting non-essential elective surgeries for adults.
An interactive national map posted by The New York Times, which tracks COVID-19 ICU beds, was updated Monday. The dashboard is based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data through Dec. 31.
Moses Cone was listed as increasing from 268 to 283 COVID-19 patients and from zero to three available ICU beds.
Forsyth Medical Center had a decrease from 211 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 24 to 207 on Dec. 31. The listing has Forsyth with nine available ICU beds, unchanged from the previous week.
Wake Forest Baptist went from 73 to 85 COVID-19 patients, and from 19 to 14 available ICU beds.
“Vaccinations are well under way but it’s still a critical time for our community,” said Chad Setliff, president of Novant’s Winston-Salem market.
“We’re united in the fight against COVID-19 and we’re calling on the community to join us."
