Triad health care systems prepare for third round of COVID vaccines

The Triad's three major health care systems are prepping to provide a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, potentially beginning in late September for those who received their second dose in January.
Meanwhile, local residents who are immunocompromised became eligible Monday for their third dose. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not included as a booster option under current federal public health guidance.
Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director, said Tuesday the county department has provided at least 30 doses to individuals who presented themselves as being immunocompromised. The department is accepting walk-ins and appointments.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the system should be able to provide the third dose to those immunocompromised by the end of the week.
There are media reports that Biden administration health officials will recommend this week a third dose for everyone ages 12 and older.
Although the timing appears to be focused on getting the third dose about eight months after the second dose, Priest said it could stretch out up to a year.
Priest said Novant would update patients' electronic health records to provide an alert when they are eligible for a third dose. He expects other vaccination sources, including drug stores, will do the same.
"I anticipate some age-based guidance, but it may be more widespread than that," Priest said. "I won't be surprised if they say 'any age or any medical condition.' "
Priest said demand for a third dose will represent "another interesting observation into human behavior."
"We know that many individuals who have been vaccinated are adamantly interested in getting a third dose, particularly as the delta variant has spread," Priest said.
"We know there are individuals who are adamant that they don't want any doses.
"It speaks to the polarization we've seen during the entire pandemic," Priest said. "It's unfortunate, but it's where we are right now."
Swift said he expects the third dose to be scheduled similarly to how first doses were handled during the January to April period.
In that scenario, among those going first would be the elderly, residents in long-term care facilities, and individuals working in higher-risk professions for infections.
Swift said it is possible the department could be required to reopen a mass vaccination site for third doses, though it may not be at the Joel Coliseum Annex if there are conflicts with scheduled events at that facility.
Priest anticipates a potential annual COVID-19 booster dose would be more specifically targeted to a particularly prevalent variant.
Masking
Priest supports local government decisions, such as by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, to enforce mask mandates at non-household indoor facilities within the city.
"Masking has been an important tool for a long time because it is effective, particularly indoors and in public places," Priest said.
"I know Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Guilford County are doing that, and it makes sense from a state standpoint, and I'm sure the governor and (health) Secretary (Dr. Mandy) Cohen are looking into and weighing those options.
"It makes a lot of sense to get through this fourth wave of COVID, to flatten it again, given how contagious the delta variant is, and that it tends to lead to more infections than with the (original) virus," Priest said.
Priest doesn't anticipate right now the need for Novant or other local health care systems to pause elective surgeries again like they did for about six weeks at the start of the pandemic.
However, Priest said 97% of Novant's adult intensive-care beds are occupied as of Tuesday.
"It's important for our communities to know that we have ways to effectively manage through the surge, and we can care for them if they need it and seek care when they need it," Priest said.
"We're anticipating with the potential uptick in hospitalizations over the next 14 days that we could get to a point where we have to shift resources to care for additional COVID patients, whether moving beds around, halting elective surgeries.
"All of those things have to be on the table."
336-727-7376