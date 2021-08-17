Triad health care systems prepare for third round of COVID vaccines

Priest said Novant would update patients' electronic health records to provide an alert when they are eligible for a third dose. He expects other vaccination sources, including drug stores, will do the same.

"I anticipate some age-based guidance, but it may be more widespread than that," Priest said. "I won't be surprised if they say 'any age or any medical condition.' "

Priest said demand for a third dose will represent "another interesting observation into human behavior."

"We know that many individuals who have been vaccinated are adamantly interested in getting a third dose, particularly as the delta variant has spread," Priest said.

"We know there are individuals who are adamant that they don't want any doses.

"It speaks to the polarization we've seen during the entire pandemic," Priest said. "It's unfortunate, but it's where we are right now."

Swift said he expects the third dose to be scheduled similarly to how first doses were handled during the January to April period.

In that scenario, among those going first would be the elderly, residents in long-term care facilities, and individuals working in higher-risk professions for infections.