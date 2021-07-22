Triad health-care systems set mandate requiring fully vaccinated employees

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist mentioned the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees being fully vaccinated.

"These new variants are contributing to a 200% increase in hospitalizations — and, among our patients, 99% of those hospitalized in recent weeks have been those who are unvaccinated," according to the statement. "This further illustrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"By making the vaccine mandatory ... we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic."

Although the deadline is more than three months away for Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist, both systems say they are working now with their remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, students/visiting students, members of the medical staff, temporary workers and volunteer staff.