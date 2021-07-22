Triad health-care systems set mandate requiring fully vaccinated employees

The Triad's three major healthcare systems said Thursday they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated as part of a statewide public-health initiative.
Cone Health will be the first to put the mandate into place for its workforce, setting a July 30 deadline.
Novant Health Inc. will require full vaccination of employees by Sept. 15, while Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and parent company Atrium Health have set an Oct. 31 deadline.
There will be some exceptions for medical and religious reasons, the systems said.
The systems did not disclose what actions, if any, they would take with employees who declined to be fully vaccinated.
The mandate will affect: about 35,000 Novant employees, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County; more than 19,000 Wake Forest Baptist employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth; and about 13,000 employees with Cone.
Wake Forest Baptist said 75% of its overall workforce is fully vaccinated as of Thursday.
"We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases," Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said in a statement.
Other systems participating in the initiative are Duke University Health System, UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex, UNC Johnston, UNC Chatham, UNC Rockingham and UNC Southeastern.
The N.C. Healthcare Association said Thursday that its board of trustees backs the initiative.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, praised the healthcare systems for "leading the way (in) requiring vaccination for employees, for taking action to protect the healthcare workforce, their patients, our communities and the state."
The common theme in the statements from Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist is that their mandate is necessary to address the challenge of employees declining or being hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Since the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived at Novant Health, we have been working diligently to overcome vaccine hesitancy among our team members," Novant said.
"These efforts include holding weekly forums to address individual concerns and common misconceptions, making the vaccine convenient and accessible, and providing continuous updates on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy."
Novant said that while "tens of thousands of team members eagerly received the vaccine ... unfortunately, the reality is that vaccination rates remain stagnant across the country, including at Novant Health."
"While our hope is for every team member to accept the vaccine on their own, a mandatory vaccination program will ensure that Novant Health’s patients and visitors, as well as our team members, have better protection against COVID-19 regardless of where they are in our health system."
Wake Forest Baptist
Wake Forest Baptist mentioned the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees being fully vaccinated.
"These new variants are contributing to a 200% increase in hospitalizations — and, among our patients, 99% of those hospitalized in recent weeks have been those who are unvaccinated," according to the statement. "This further illustrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.
"By making the vaccine mandatory ... we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic."
Although the deadline is more than three months away for Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist, both systems say they are working now with their remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, students/visiting students, members of the medical staff, temporary workers and volunteer staff.
"The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, and mandating them for our healthcare workers will ensure we are doing all we can to keep our patients, our teammates and our communities safe," said Dr. Julie Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist Health, dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Atrium.
Cone Health
Cone also said it agreed to follow the healthcare association's recommendations foremost because of the surging delta variant.
"In North Carolina, the delta variant accounts for 50% to 60% of cases," Cone said. "That figure will likely increase to 95% by the beginning of August."
“I sincerely believe that this decision is absolutely the right thing to do for our patients and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone's chief executive.
Cone cited that "an astonishing 99.2% of COVID-19-related deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated, including four unvaccinated healthcare workers in North Carolina.
“Vaccination is critically important in healthcare setting," Cone said. "It is one way that we ensure a safe environment for all members of our community.”
The healthcare association said in a letter sent to its membership that it "recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique and encourages each to determine the appropriate time to implement a requirement."
"Our state’s health systems and hospitals have seen first-hand how debilitating and deadly this disease can be.
"Protecting patients, visitors and healthcare personnel from COVID-19 continues to be of paramount importance, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends."
