Adaptability and flexibility — both medically and financially — have proven key as the Triad's three major healthcare systems have navigated through nearly six months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health experienced significant revenue blows from halting non-essential surgical procedures from late March to late May and early June.
For example, Cone said through its third quarter of fiscal 2019-20 that surgical procedures are down year to date 11.7% to 27,579, outpatient visits down 14.4% to 611,546, emergency department visits down 10% to 233,816 and physician office visits down 18.6% to 533,353.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist reported that at the end of fiscal 2019-20 on June 30, emergency-department visits were off 4.3% to 190,516 and outpatient procedures down 1.5% to 51,836.
The systems say they are making remarkable progress in whittling down backlogs of 6,000 to 7,000 non-essential surgical cases, but it may take additional quarters to fully rebound as they manage new cases.
More patients are gingerly regaining confidence that it's safe to resume provider visits for chronic health issues.
Yet, fears of becoming infected by COVID-19 in a healthcare setting remain a major physical and psychological hurdle that's been somewhat offset by accelerated acceptance of telehealth services.
There's also the need for the systems to shift more resources toward charity care to assist individuals who lost employer-based health insurance through being furloughed or their job being eliminated.
"While it is too early to know the full effects of the pandemic, the past few months have presented challenges unlike any we have ever seen in health care," said Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health.
High said the system received $117 million in federal CARES Act funding, "although these funds are much lower than the revenue we lost during the pandemic."
High touted the resilience of its medical staff and overall workforce, particularly considering most employees experienced being furloughed for an undisclosed number of days from May to late July.
High said the pandemic affected Wake Forest Baptist "uniquely compared with other health systems in our area."
"As the region’s only academic health system, all aspects of our tripartite mission have been impacted — patient care, research and education."
Along with halting non-essential surgical procedures, High said Wake Forest Baptist "temporarily stopped much of our research, slowed down some clinical trials and sent our medical students home to learn virtually."
"Once personal protection equipment supplies increased, we resumed our research projects and clinical trials and brought back our medical students."
Drop in inpatient services
Forsyth Medical Center experienced "a significant reduction in all inpatient services for the first two months of the pandemic," said Chad Setliff, the hospital's president and chief operating officer.
"What we're seeing in the recovery is that it is varying by specialty."
For example, Setliff said Forsyth has experienced a quicker recovery in non-essential surgical procedures than emergency department visits.
"Our emergency rooms across the systems are still trending at about 80% to 85% of normal volume since early June," Setliff said.
High said that reducing the backlog of non-essential surgical procedures is critical to Wake Forest Baptist's financial rebound.
"Elective procedures help offset the cost of all the other services we provide, so postponing these non-essential services places a tremendous burden on us and the country’s entire healthcare system," High said.
Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, chief operating officer for Cone, said that while the system has "been able to return to pre-COVID level with non-essential surgeries, you're not going to get back those emergency-department visits that were not made."
"Overall, we believe we will be just slightly under our financial projections for the year, which is quite miraculous given the past six months," Cagle said.
"That's being accomplished through the sacrifices of a lot of employees."
Putting off care
Officials with the systems said that among the most disheartening ripple effects of the pandemic are patients putting off seeking medical care, particularly for life-threatening emergency ailments, because of fear of contracting COVID-19.
"It was very troubling for us to see patients waiting too long to seek medical care after suffering a heart attack or stroke," High said.
"Others who depend on medications to manage their chronic conditions have delayed getting their medications refilled. Many ended up having to be admitted to the hospital."
As a result, some procedures that were considered elective in March have become necessary, High said.
"For example, an annual mammogram could typically be postponed for a few weeks, but the situation can change drastically if someone waits five or six months," High said.
Setliff said Forsyth is experiencing "pretty substantially higher admission rates than pre-COVID among those entering our emergency rooms."
"We've seen an increase in patient transfers from rural hospitals that are COVID and non-COVID related because of delay in seeking care, so that they now need a higher level of care.
“Once the patients are admitted to the hospital, they are staying longer," Setliff said.
Setliff said that "if you look at the data holistically, it will suggest that we have seen the complexity of the conditions increase."
Cagle said Cone also has experienced a sharp uptick in patients delaying coming in with heart attack and stroke symptoms "until their conditions were extremely severe."
"That's critical in that the earlier you come in, the potential for minor damage is greater.
"Even now, too many people are delaying seeking care, risking their lives unnecessarily."
Combating fear
The officials said the fear of contracting COVID-19 in a medical setting has been a major factor in individuals delaying seeking care.
"The fear of COVID has caused individuals to delay care enough that they are dying from heart attacks and strokes, particularly people who don't have COVID," Cagle said.
Cagle said Cone providers "had to work extra hard, particularly cardiologists, to convince patients to come in" during the early months of the pandemic.
"Converting those visits to virtual visits, something like 70% in April, was big, but there are still things that you have to be seen in person."
Cagle said the Cone system has been fortunate to be able to convert the former Women's Hospital facility into a COVID-only care setting.
Cone has state health regulatory approval to use that facility in that manner through the emergency declaration by Gov. Roy Cooper and for 30 days beyond the expiration of the order.
"It's has worked well to provide a real safe environment to take care of COVID patients, allowing us to reassure the public that our other facilities are safe for them to go there," Cagle said.
Setliff said Forsyth, and likely other hospitals, have been challenged by public misinterpretations of COVID-19 visitor restrictions and suspension of non-essential surgical procedures with overall patient care restrictions.
"It's been perceived by some as 'don't come to the hospital,' which obviously wasn't our intent because we continue to have a safe environment for care," Setliff said.
"We’re testing everyone (for COVID-19) pre-procedure, which we hope is instilling more confidence.
"Our public message continues to be directed toward our facilities being safe environments for patients, particularly for those in need of emergency care. Please don't delay."
Cone merger
Cone announced Aug. 12 it has agreed to merge with Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
The systems said the merger, which is subject to state and federal review, is expected to close by mid-2021. It's expected that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations.
They will continue to function separately until the acquisition is completed.
Cagle stressed that the pandemic "had absolutely nothing to do" with Cone's decision to merge with Sentara Healthcare, and "it just so happened that COVID came in the (18-month negotiating) timeline."
However, Cagle said COVID could have derailed the merger if either system had taken a large enough financial blow that it would have been in a weak position.
"Both organizations have had solid performances, both clinically and operationally," Cagle said.
Cagle said another element that COVID-19 has led to a potential fundamental change is determining how many employees can work from home permanently.
"It has opened up an opportunity for us to close down some buildings that will save on operational costs," Cagle said. "We're finding from employees an increasing preference for working from home."
Acceptance of telehealth
High said Wake Forest Baptist has been pleased with how patients and providers have become more accustomed and comfortable with telehealth services, particularly in bringing more specialty care to rural areas.
Setliff said the growing acceptance of telehealth has been key with providers and patients.
"We did about 1,000 virtual visits in 2019, and since March, we have done 440,000 virtual visits," Setliff said. "They are getting care even if they aren't comfortable coming into a clinic setting."
"The fear of getting COVID in a healthcare setting is real, which is why we've seen the adoption of the virtual visits.
"Yet, as we have reopened our practices, we've seen patients getting much more comfortable with our safety measures."
Cagle said the pandemic has prodded Cone to accelerate the use of virtual care "in a relatively short period of time in which we have learned a lot about innovation in a short period of time.
"It has helped us to move quickly into spaces that we needed to be in, and that's exciting."
Rescheduling appointments
Another challenge for the system has been missed or rescheduled patient appointments from individuals without health insurance or lacking the money necessary for their co-pay.
"For more than 70% of the patients we serve, the reimbursement we receive from Medicare or from private insurance does not cover the cost of care," High said.
Setliff said part of the challenge with rescheduling postponed non-essential elective surgeries has been patients losing their health insurance coverage related to the pandemic, or concerns about out-of-pocket affordability.
"It is a major financial reason why many people have opted not to reschedule for procedures or delay it even further," Setliff said. "For the high number of people who have been furloughed, it has cut into their ability to afford healthcare."
"We've rescheduled about 75% of those postponed surgical procedures to date, and the ones that haven't are financial- or work-related, in that in having to take a COVID-19 test, they may have to go into quarantine for a couple of days that is inconvenient with their work schedule."
Cagle said the system "is just now starting to see an increase in folks without health insurance."
"We expect, month by month, for that to keep increasing. We're preparing our patients, particularly those who have never been without health insurance before, to ask for assistance if their medical bills are more than they can handle right now."
Uncertain future
High said a mostly overshadowed ripple effect from the pandemic is "the isolation of our elderly family members, friends and neighbors, the increased cases of domestic violence and child abuse, and the added mental stress that many people are facing."
"There are many critical public health infrastructure questions that need to be addressed across the state and the country, especially with the increased demand for behavioral health services.
Setliff said that while Forsyth and other hospitals have a better understanding of the medical and financial demands of COVID-19, there remain many unknowns and uncertainties.
"Who knows what the next six months is going to bring and how we navigate through challenges we may not know yet," Setliff said.
"Will we see a resurgence of COVID? Will we see a vaccine? A robust flu season?
"We know a lot more now than in mid-March, but we're still watching and adjusting daily to what this disease is doing in our community, how it will play as flu season arrives, how we continue to building capacity to meet demand that we hope will shrink over time," Setliff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.