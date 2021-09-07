Triad healthcare systems trudge ahead with vaccination pleas

Getting vaccinated, "helps ensure that those who require hospitalization, regardless of the circumstance, have a hospital bed and a medical team to care for them," Mann said.

The systems repeated their calls for people not to go to emergency departments for a COVID-19 test, but rather go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested for local options.

Snider said that "we are all seeing the same patterns" in experiencing surges in COVID-19 patients, particularly those requiring intensive-care treatment.

"We are all taking care of patients as they come in, but we could all stand to have a breather to prevent us from being overwhelmed."

Ohl said that every time someone gets vaccinated, or gets a booster shot later this fall, "it slows the community spread and it adds up toward the vaccination levels needed to get us past the peak of the pandemic."

'Tugs at the heart'

Mann said he understand that locally, "it doesn't feel like we're having a health crisis" in many sectors of the Triad.

"But, when you walk through the doors of any of our hospitals, it's readily apparent we are having a health crisis," Mann said.