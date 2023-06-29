As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to flow into the Triad, the region’s air quality hit Code Red levels for the first time since 2008 Thursday and is expected to remain unhealthy for some groups Friday, environmental health officials warned.

Particulate levels topped the Code Red threshold of 150 in Winston-Salem late Thursday afternoon, and were expected to climb higher across the Triad.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection issued an advisory cautioning that Code Red conditions were likely throughout the Triad Thursday.

The alert covered Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties.

Fine particulates carried in smoke can be inhaled deep into the lungs and in some cases enter the bloodstream.

“Some members of the general public may experience health effects,” Environmental Assistance and Protection advised. “Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”

Vulnerable groups – including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma – are advised to limit long or intense exertion outdoors and to take frequent breaks when active.

Particulate levels in Guilford County were at 135 late Thursday afternoon. That’s in the Code Orange range, which could impact children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions.

High quantities of smoke were expected to remain in the Triad overnight Thursday and early Friday before diminishing Friday evening as a weather system moves into the western portion of North Carolina, Environmental Assistance and Protection said.

Code Orange particulate levels of 125 are forecast for the Triad on Friday. Moderate levels below 100 are expected over the weekend.

Fueled by extremely dry conditions, 490 fires are burning in Canada, with 255 of them considered to be out of control. A record 30,000 square miles of the nation has burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.