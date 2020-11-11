Triad homeowners face potential 24.5% insurance rate hike

Homeowners across North Carolina would face an average 24.5% increase in their insurance rates in August if a request by the N.C. Rate Bureau is approved.
The state's insurance commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.
Mike Causey, a Republican who was re-elected as state Insurance commissioner Nov. 3, announced the request Tuesday.
For homeowners in Forsyth and Guilford counties, as well as Greensboro and Winston-Salem, a 25% rate hike would raise their annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.
That average price increase also applies for Alamance, Davie, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.
The bureau is an independent group representing insurers writing policies in North Carolina. It typically asks for rate increases — some substantially higher in areas prone to damage from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms.
For example, the bureau’s recent average statewide rate requests have ranged from 17.4% for 2019 to 25.6% for 2015.
Instead, the commissioner typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 29 territories as measured by risk.
For example, Causey approved an average increase of 4.8% for 2018-19. Homeowners in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County had an average 3.5% increase.
The bureau is requesting an average 25% increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.
The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.
Causey issued a news release without comment on the bureau's request.
By comparison, Causey said in response to the bureau's 17.4% hike request for 2019 that "there is a pervasive lack of documentation, explanation and justification of both the data used, as well as the procedures and methodologies utilized in the filing.”
“The proposed rates appear to be excessive and unfairly discriminatory.”
If a settlement with the bureau cannot be reached within 50 days, Causey will call for a hearing. A public comment period is required by law.
For Davidson and Randolph counties, their annual cost would go up $192, or from $711 to $903.
For Yadkin County, the annual cost would increase by $156, or from $594 to $750.
For Wilkes County, the annual cost would go up $170, or from $621 to $791.
For Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, their annual cost would increase by $154, or from $571 to $725.
