Triad homeowners face potential 24.5% insurance rate hike

The bureau is requesting an average 25% increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.

The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.

Causey issued a news release without comment on the bureau's request.

By comparison, Causey said in response to the bureau's 17.4% hike request for 2019 that "there is a pervasive lack of documentation, explanation and justification of both the data used, as well as the procedures and methodologies utilized in the filing.”

“The proposed rates appear to be excessive and unfairly discriminatory.”

If a settlement with the bureau cannot be reached within 50 days, Causey will call for a hearing. A public comment period is required by law.

For Davidson and Randolph counties, their annual cost would go up $192, or from $711 to $903.

For Yadkin County, the annual cost would increase by $156, or from $594 to $750.

For Wilkes County, the annual cost would go up $170, or from $621 to $791.

For Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties, their annual cost would increase by $154, or from $571 to $725.

