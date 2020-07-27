None of the Triad’s three main hospitals received a top-50 specialty listing for the second consecutive year in the high-profile U.S. News & World Report ranking for 2020-21 released early Tuesday.
The magazine made a significant change in 2019 in how it measures the nation’s best hospitals’ performance in 16 specialty categories.
The methodology change “enhanced the way we account for differences in patient populations, and how those differences affect hospitals’ performance, and incorporated additional patient-centered measures reflecting patient satisfaction and how often patients go directly home from the hospital,” U.S. News said.
The change left Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center without a national specialty listing in the 2019-20 ranking — the first such absence in more than a quarter-century.
By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist had been ranked in eight national specialties for 2018-19, six for 2017-18 and five for 2016-17. Wake Forest Baptist had 12 national specialty rankings as recently as the 2013-14 report.
Wake Forest Baptist has touted in its marketing for years that the top-50 specialty rankings were a key verification of the quality of its services and patient care.
U.S. News stressed in 2019 that “because of changes in the methodology used to calculate this year’s Best Hospitals rankings, it advises against making comparisons to past numerical ranks.”
Ben Harder, U.S. News’ managing editor and chief of health analysis, said the top-50 specialty ratings “are important for a small number of niche patients who need national expertise.”
“These are centers where patients and family members would consider going out-of-state or out-of-region for care, and be willing to go out-of-network for the level of care.”
N.C. rankings
In terms of ranking for North Carolina, Wake Forest Baptist slid from No. 2 in 2018-19 to No. 5 for 2019-20 and tied for No. 6 in 2020-21 with Cone Health.
Wake Forest Baptist ranked as “high performing” in four specialty procedures and conditions: cancer; geriatrics; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery.
Forsyth Medical Center did not receive any “high performing” specialty ranking. It was ranked tied for 15th out of 17 N.C. hospitals listed.
Cone was ranked as “high performing” in two specialty categories: gastroenterology and GI surgery, and urology.
None of the three systems commented directly on their U.S. News rankings outside of noting their high-performing specialty category performances.
As has been the pattern for U.S. News for several years, the rankings tilted again toward academic medical centers in North Carolina and nationally.
Duke University Hospital remained first in the state, being nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties, up from 10 a year ago.
However, Duke was not ranked among the nation’s top-20 hospitals for the second consecutive year.
UNC Hospitals, No. 2 in the state, was nationally ranked in three specialty categories.
Just one non-academic medical center in the state, Carolinas Medical Center, received a national specialty category ranking.
Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compares, in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.
Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.
Harder said that for the 2020-21 rankings, the magazine factored in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospital care.
“The pandemic has altered, perhaps permanently, how patients get care and from whom they get it,” Harder said. “No hospital’s clinical team came through this unprecedented health crisis unscathed.”
For example, U.S. News cited the pandemic “also has unmasked the deadly effects of health disparities by race, ethnicity and other social determinants.”
