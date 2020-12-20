Triad hospitals feel COVID-19 strain on ICU beds, but stress they still have capacity

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that there are 634 adult ICU patients statewide, or 22% of the 2,846 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus.

The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals' ICU units.

"I think the important thing about this current phase of the pandemic is it’s not so much the hospital capacity shortage that’s the issue. It’s really a shortage of personnel and health-care workers,” Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told The New York Times.

DHHS said there are 2,028 ICU beds in use statewide with 416 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,044 listed as unreported or unstaffed.

Novant said in responding to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."

Wake Forest Baptist said it continues to adapt to how each COVID-19 surge affects its hospitals and the communities they serve.