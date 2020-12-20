Triad hospitals feel COVID-19 strain on ICU beds, but stress they still have capacity

The Triad's three major health care systems are stressing they have enough intensive care unit-bed capacity to manage the latest COVID-19 hospitalization surge.
However, a national COVID-19 ICU-bed interactive map posted by The New York Times — updated weekly — shows how much strain Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are experiencing.
The dashboard is based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, currently for a seven-day period ending Dec. 10.
Forsyth Medical Center was listed with 152 COVID-19 patients and six available ICU beds.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 55 COVID-19 patients and 30 available ICU beds, while affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center had 35 COVID-19 patients and two available ICU beds.
Moses Cone Hospital was listed with 246 COVID-19 patients and 17 available ICU beds, along with affiliate Alamance Regional Medical Center with 36 COVID-19 patients and three available ICU beds.
That means Forsyth had a 94% ICU occupancy rate, along with 94% at High Point Regional, 86% at Cone, 85% at Alamance, and 76% at Wake Forest Baptist. The state's average ICU occupancy rate was 84%.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that there are 634 adult ICU patients statewide, or 22% of the 2,846 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus.
The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals' ICU units.
"I think the important thing about this current phase of the pandemic is it’s not so much the hospital capacity shortage that’s the issue. It’s really a shortage of personnel and health-care workers,” Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told The New York Times.
DHHS said there are 2,028 ICU beds in use statewide with 416 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,044 listed as unreported or unstaffed.
Novant said in responding to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."
Wake Forest Baptist said it continues to adapt to how each COVID-19 surge affects its hospitals and the communities they serve.
"As an academic health system, we always stand ready to care for those in our community, whatever the need, and we are prepared for an increase in hospitalizations," Wake Forest Baptist said.
Cone said the institution "is very concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in our community."
"It stresses not only intensive care beds, but staff, too. Cone Health has added additional capacity not reflected in those (New York Times map) numbers.
"Still, it is clear that our community needs to take action. Stay away from each other — especially the elderly. Wear a mask and frequently clean your hands."
Evolving policies
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health, said Friday that its policy for handling COVID-19 hospitalizations has evolved with the demographics of its patients.
Priest said that during the early months of the pandemic, the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations were older residents, many of whom were sicker and required a ventilator and ICU care.
"This most recent surge has seen more younger patients who tend to be treated in regular hospital rooms," Priest said. "They didn't need a ventilator, but needed to be in the hospital.
"That has saved us from having to use every one of our ICU beds.
"That being said, this surge has been so large that we've had to use a good portion of all beds, including our ICU beds," Priest said.
The three systems say they have the flexibility to utilize their community hospitals in the Triad to ease the COVID-19 hospitalization burden in their main hospital.
"If we need to move patients, we can utilize ICU beds and regular beds in other locations," Priest said.
"Our hope is to keep them as close to home as we're able to."
Community assist
The number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available is one of five key public-health metrics that the Cooper administration has been monitoring since early April.
The other metrics are: number of hospitalizations; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for weeks.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, there was a pandemic high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 2,824, up 13 from the previous record of 2,811 reported Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region's count for hospitalized COVID-19 patients was at a record 829 on Friday, up eight from the previous high of 821 reported Wednesday. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
In response, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist announced last week they were limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults.
Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
Officials with all three systems, as well as state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, are urging North Carolinians to continue to adhere to the statewide mask mandate, the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and other COVID-19 socioeconomic restrictions.
"As the virus spread, our medical resources become more and more strained," Priest said.
"We felt confident in our ability to handle the surge that is coming" related to social gatherings around the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods.
"It would be a really big tragedy to have people get COVID, be hospitalized from COVID and, heaven forbid, die from it a few weeks before they are able to get a vaccine that would have prevented it," Priest said.
Cohen said Friday that "I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other."
"Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now."
