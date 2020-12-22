Triad hospitals feeling tighter squeeze on ICU-beds

"I think the important thing about this current phase of the pandemic is it’s not so much the hospital capacity shortage that’s the issue. It’s really a shortage of personnel and health-care workers,” Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told The New York Times.

DHHS said Monday there are 1,975 ICU beds in use statewide with 440 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,074 listed as unreported or unstaffed.The three systems say they have the flexibility to utilize their community hospitals in the Triad to ease the COVID-19 hospitalization burden in their main hospital. The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 2,817, up 69 from Sunday. The record high is 2,846 reported Saturday.

The 17-county Triad region had 817 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, down seven from Sunday. The daily high of 829 was reported Friday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks.

In response, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist announced last week they werelimiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults. Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers

