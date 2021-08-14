Triad hospitals have limited ICU beds as COVID-19 surge continues

The Triad's three main hospitals are experiencing low- to very low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another dire ripple effect from the delta variant surge of the past six weeks.
An interactive map first posted in December by The New York Times, updated to reflect ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 5, showed Forsyth hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Forsyth Medical Center had 73 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were six ICU beds available, for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, identified as N.C. Baptist Hospital, had 26 COVID-19 patients. There were 10 ICU beds available, for an 89% ICU occupancy rate.
For Cone Health, there were 58 COVID-19 patients. There were 24 ICU beds available for a 77% ICU occupancy rate.
The average North Carolina occupancy rate is 80%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19 related illnesses.
The delta variant is considered as considerably more contagious and a more serious form than the initial COVID-19 variant.
"Experts say maintaining existing standards of care for the sickest patients may be difficult or impossible at hospitals with more than 95% (ICU) occupancy," the New York Times reported.
The three Triad systems could not be reached for comment Friday about whether they are tracking similar COVID-19 patient and ICU bed availability totals as the USDHHS dashboard.
The systems have said they have the flexibility to use community hospitals to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients in the main hospitals.
The New York Times article recognizes that flexibility; "some hospitals have added additional surge capacity that may not be reflected in baseline capacity figures."
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that 1,998 ICU beds were in use statewide, along with 308 listed as empty with staffing available and another 1,181 listed as unreported or unstaffed.
Another factor cited by the Times: The number of usable ICU beds can be limited by the number of nursing staff members available to tend to intensive care patients.
About 20% of the nation's hospitals with ICU units, or 583, are at 95% or higher ICU occupancy rates.
Both USDHHS and local health officials stress that patients with non-COVID-19 illnesses requiring emergency care should not be deterred by the current ICU occupancy rates.
N.C. hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,483 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated patients infected with the delta variant, according to NCDHHS.
The statewide total is at its highest level since 2,523 on Feb. 5.
The number of statewide hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region alone had 548 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals and other Triad hospitals are being squeezed in terms of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
“The number of COVID patients in our hospitals in the Triad area is pretty high,” Ohl said. “It feels a little tight and uncomfortable, but it’s not dire."
The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospital ICU units.
That included requesting that hospitals postpone adult elective surgeries at that time.
Ohl cautioned that the number of COVID-19 patients currently is not high enough to require another round of pausing elective surgeries.
However, Ohl said it could become necessary to halt those elective surgeries for a few weeks if the hospitalization surge continues.
Ohl said that some of the recent COVID-19 cases involved health-care workers who were not vaccinated.
On Friday, The Charlotte Observer reported a COVID-19 cluster at Atrium Health's Pineville community hospital, including 50 health-care workers and at least nine patients.
About 70% of the affected health-care workers at the Pineville hospital are vaccinated, NCDHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington told the newspaper.
Evolving policies
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, has said the system's policy for handling COVID-19 hospitalizations has evolved with the demographics of its patients.
Priest said that, during the early months of the pandemic, the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations were older residents, many of whom were sicker and required a ventilator and ICU care.
"This most recent surge has seen more younger patients who tend to be treated in regular hospital rooms," Priest said. "They didn't need a ventilator, but needed to be in the hospital.
"That has saved us from having to use every one of our ICU beds.
"That being said, this surge has been so large that we've had to use a good portion of all beds, including our ICU beds," Priest said.
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant's chief medical and scientific officer, said Tuesday that the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials saw in their hospitals in January.
“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Eskioglu said.
“More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges. Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing.”
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.
“With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
336-727-7376